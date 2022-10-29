VANCEBURG On a night dedicated to its seniors, Lewis County had record-breaking performances from two of them, as the Lions closed out the regular season with a 46-26 win over Fairview on Friday.
Needing 172 yards to eclipse the single-season rushing record, running back Austin Howard tallied 201 on 20 carries to break Garrett Applegate’s record of 1,362 set in 2018. The senior was well on his way at halftime, tallying 160 of it at the break.
“It feels amazing,” Howard said of the accomplishment. “(But) I couldn’t have done it without my line. I wasn’t paying attention to how many (yards) I had. I was just trying to do my job and doing what coach said, trying to get the win.”
Lions coach Gene Peterson said Howard’s determination showed in the performance.
“He was really focused, and probably too focused at times,” Peterson said. “He was a determined individual tonight.”
Joining Howard in changing the record books was Trey Gerike. The senior wideout caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ayden Cooper with 4:56 left in the game, which gave him 13 on the season and broke a record that had been standing since 1974.
“That’s the kind of record that’s hard to break,” Peterson said. “But I’m happy for both of those guys and that’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
For Fairview (1-9), the loss came after the Eagles had stayed close to Lewis County (6-4) through much of the first half, but some untimely turnovers and missed opportunities in scoring situations kept them from closing the gap.
“We had a fumble literally as we were going into the end zone,” Fairview coach Brent Wilcoxon said, referencing Xavien Kouns being stripped by Gerike mere steps from scoring on what would have been a 27-yard run in the first quarter. “We fumbled a kickoff return and gave them an easy touchdown, so if we’d executed in some critical moments, we could have won that game.”
Kouns would, however, go on to pace the Eagles’ ground attack, carrying the ball 11 times for 143 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Lewis County got the scoring started early, as Cooper broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run on just the third play of the game. The sophomore quarterback went on to tally 107 yards on the ground, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another two.
“It was a good night for him,” Peterson said. “The thing about Ayden is, when the coverage breaks down, he knows he’s got to take it. The opportunity presented itself for him to run with it and I’m happy he didn’t hesitate to take it.”
Fairview got as close as seven points, when quarterback Austin Miller scored on a run from 1 yard out. Coupled with the two-point conversion, the Eagles trailed just 21-14 with 4:20 left in the first half.
Coming out of the break trailing 27-14, the Eagles had a chance to capitalize with the first possession of the second half, but a fumble on the kickoff led to Lewis County scoring off just one play, as Howard ran one in from 17 yards out and the score became 34-14 just 17 seconds into the half.
On the Eagles’ next possession, they drove from their own 44 all the way to the Lewis County 6 on 11 plays, only to get stopped by the Lions’ defense on a fourth-and-2.
The Lions needed just four plays to score again, as Howard took a short pass from Cooper and raced 70 yards for a touchdown down the sideline and made the score 40-14 with 3:14 left in the third.
On its next possession, Fairview again put together a drive all the way to the Lions 10, only to get stopped again on fourth down.
“Inopportune mistakes have been a struggle for us all year long,” Wilcoxon said. “Several times this year we’ve had nice drives and just when we need to keep on executing, we mess it up.”
On the flip side, Peterson was happy his team was able to capitalize on the defensive stops and put the game out of reach.
“Our defense, I’d like to choke them, and then I want to hug them,” Peterson laughed. “They bend, bend, bend, but a lot of times they won’t break. But give Fairview a lot of credit. They had us fighting for our lives and really played hard.”
With the win, Lewis County finishes with its first winning season since going 7-4 in 2013.
“We gave one away at Bracken County,” Peterson said of his team’s 8-6 loss in Brooksville in Week 2. “I knew it was going to come down to winning this game tonight to have a winning season. That was one of their goals, to have a winning season, and we’ve really worked our tails off to get there. “
Next week, both teams will be on the road to open the playoffs. Lewis County will head to Estill County, while Fairview will be at Bishop Brossart.
Fairview 6 8 0 12 -- 26
Lewis Co. 13 14 13 6 -- 46
FIRST QUARTER
LC – Cooper 51 run (Wilburn kick), 11:06.
LC – Cooper 1 run (kick failed), 3:48.
F – Kouns 46 run (run failed), 2:54.
SECOND QUARTER
LC – Rister 7 pass from Cooper (Cooper run), 10:36.
F – Miller 1 run (Harper pass from Miller), 4:20.
LC – Cooper 18 run (pass failed), 1:43.
THIRD QUARTER
LC – Howard 17 run (Wilburn kick), 11:43.
LC – Howard 70 pass from Cooper (kick failed),
FOURTH QUARTER
F – Thomas 5 run (pass failed), 8:20.
LC – Gerike 4 pass from Cooper (kick failed), 4:56.
F – Kouns 49 pass from Miller (run failed), 3:25.
F, LC
First downs 16, 15
Rushes-yards 35-248, 29-329
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-0, 5-16-0
Passing yards 153, 142
Punts-Avg 0-0, 2-26
Penalties-yards 7-67, 8-73
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing – Kouns 11-143, Thomas 16-80, Miller 6-22, Harper 2-3.
Lewis County rushing – Howard 20-201, Cooper 6-107, Oppy 2-15, McGlone 1-6.
Fairview passing – Miller 13 of 20 for 153 yards.
Lewis County passing – Cooper 5 of 16 for 142 yards.
Fairview receiving – Kouns 2-69, Day 4-33, J. Harper 4-30, C. Harper 1-15, Thomas 2-6.