PAINTSVILLE Mason Lawson drove the lane on the break to get Johnson Central within eight points of Boyd County with 2:36 to go in the second quarter on Monday night.
That felt within striking distance, especially with the Lions’ patented perimeter game not hitting.
Cole Hicks and the Lions changed that quickly. After missing his first four 3-pointers, Hicks drained two of them and added a transition layup in the span of just under two minutes.
Jason Ellis pitched in two more points down low with five seconds left before intermission.
The 10-2 run doubled Boyd County’s lead, and the visiting Lions were off and running to an 83-67 victory at Paul R. Setser Eagle Field House.
Hicks made four consecutive treys in the second and third quarters after a slow start from long range. Jacob Spurlock dropped in consecutive triples after missing his first five from there.
And Spurlock and Ellis compensated for Boyd County’s early misses from distance by combining to hit 15 of their 22 two-point tries.
The Lions have worked on their offense against opposing zones after not producing against Ashland’s 2-3 approach six days earlier, coach Randy Anderson said.
Anderson and Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie both touted Ellis’s work within the interior of the zone to keep Boyd County’s offense moving.
The Lions’ big hitters from distance took advantage.
“He caused us to have to morph our zone in ways that we weren’t comfortable right now at this point of the season doing,” McKenzie said of Ellis, “and we gave him way too much space in there to be able to occupy and manipulate our zone.
“Their shooters caused us to stretch it. Even when they weren’t making shots, the threat was always there, and it allowed (Ellis) to have all kinds of space.”
Anderson added Trey Holbrook’s presence on the baseline causes opposing defenses to shift.
“And so all of a sudden, you’ve got Cole and Jacob with their feet set in space, and that can be dangerous,” Anderson said. “Once one of them gets going, they feed off each other, and our ball movement was so much better, especially from the second quarter on, to allow us to hit some 3s.”
Spurlock scored 24 points, Hicks dropped in 16 and Ellis netted 15 for Boyd County (8-1), which ended a 10-game series skid (not counting a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit win for the Lions last season).
Boyd County beat Johnson Central for the first time since Jan. 4, 2005 and ended a 40-year drought between victories on the Golden Eagles’ floor. The Lions last won there on Dec. 10, 1982, according to information compiled by area historian Curtis Crye.
Ellis, listed at 6-foot-4, held his own in the interior against Johnson Central post Ryan Rose, listed at 6-foot-8. McKenzie called Ellis “an X-factor.” Anderson praised his ability “of not being illegal but being physical and keeping (Rose) off the blocks.”
Holbrook and Alex Martin helped there, too, Anderson said, “and as our bigs continue to get good chemistry and play well together, it’s just gonna make our perimeter dangerous.”
He would get no argument on that from McKenzie.
“They all dribble it well, they pass it well, they shoot it well,” Johnson Central’s coach rattled off, as if going down a list of the Lions’ attributes. “They know who they are. They’re very comfortable in their own skin. They play freely. Nobody has the weight of the world on them; if they miss a shot, they go on to the next play.
“We allowed them to play to that strength tonight, and we played catch-up, it seemed like, the whole night long.”
Boyd County committed nine turnovers to Johnson Central’s 20 and out-rebounded the Golden Eagles, 44-42. The statistic McKenzie pointed to was the Lions’ 17 offensive rebounds.
“Boyd County was a better basketball team than us,” he said. “But when you let that same team outwork you, when you let them have additional opportunities, as well as they shoot the ball and score offensively, you can’t beat a team like that.”
Austin Slone scored 14 points for Johnson Central (3-4), whose reserves scored the game’s final 11 points. Thirteen of the 16 Golden Eagles who played scored.
Rose added 13 points and Lawson dropped in 10.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Jan. 24 in Summit.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 6-14 0-0 5 16
Spurlock 11-20 0-0 7 24
Ellis 6-10 3-4 7 15
Taylor 3-5 2-2 3 9
R. Holbrook 3-8 0-0 5 7
T. Holbrook 3-3 0-0 5 6
Martin 3-11 0-0 6 6
Smith 0-3 0-0 2 0
Rarden 0-1 0-0 0 0
Crum 0-2 0-0 2 0
Jones 0-2 0-0 0 0
Lewis 0-1 0-2 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 35-80 5-8 44 83
FG Pct.: 43.8. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 8-29 (Hicks 4-10, Spurlock 2-8, Taylor 1-2, R. Holbrook 1-5, Smith 0-2, Crum 0-1, Jones 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
Lawson 4-12 2-3 4 10
Slone 5-10 2-3 6 14
Fink 4-9 0-0 3 8
Grimm 1-5 0-0 3 2
R. Rose 6-13 1-2 7 13
Staniford 1-3 0-0 0 2
Hopkins 3-4 0-0 2 7
Shepherd 1-2 0-0 1 2
Conley 0-0 2-4 2 2
K. Rose 0-0 0-1 0 0
Meeks 0-1 0-0 0 0
Castle 1-1 0-0 2 2
Montgomery 0-1 0-0 3 0
Meek 1-1 0-0 0 2
Blevins 1-1 0-2 1 2
Preece 0-0 1-2 0 1
Team 8
TOTAL 28-63 8-17 42 67
FG Pct.: 44.4. FT Pct.: 47.1. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Slone 2-4, Hopkins 1-1, Lawson 0-1, Fink 0-1, Grimm 0-1, R. Rose 0-2, Shepherd 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Montgomery 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
BOYD CO. 19 22 28 14 – 83
J. CENTRAL 12 13 21 21 – 67
Officials: Laine Hughes, Dave Fields and Cody Slone.
