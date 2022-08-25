CANNONSBURG Boyd County needed to find separation on Thursday night.
Senior Alec Lawson found just enough daylight late in the first half to record a goal for the Lions. He added another just 49 seconds into the second 40 minutes against Rowan County.
It also provided plenty of cushion to a Boyd County team that recorded tie finishes in its last two matches. Lawson’s tallies guided the Lions to a 3-0 home victory over the Vikings.
“Alec has a long way to go, but he has come a long way, too,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “We try not to get lost on that and we tell him all the time that it was great that Alec played offseason soccer. It showed him a lot more aspects of the game and that has showed in his game here.
“He’s a warrior,” he added. “There’s no flop in that guy. If he goes down, it means he really got hit. He keeps going and pressing all the time.”
Rowan County still found itself only down two goals at halftime, but Lawson squashed any momentum the Vikings had coming out of the break.
Cameron Stanton found Lawson up the field and delivered a pass that allowed Lawson to slip the ball past the keeper on the short side of the goal. Less than a minute after the first kick of the second half, the Vikings had to regroup.
“With that first goal in the second half, I could just see their heads hang a bit,” Rowan County coach Ryan Neff said. “We just say that we have five minutes. Let’s pick it up for the next five minutes and not let them get another quick goal on us so we could get back in the game. It was 0-0 the rest of the way. Boyd County is a great team, but I was proud of our boys tonight.”
After a throw-in at the 29th minute, Stanton sent the ball forward over the head of Lawson and two Vikings defenders. Lawson turned on the speed and collected the ball first.
A few dribbles later, the Lions senior found his shooting range and blasted a low shot into the right corner of the net. Stanton posted assists on both Lawson goals.
Boyd County (3-1-2) played its second home match of the season after the beginning the slate with three away from Cannonsburg.
“I know that it shows that we have given up some goals, but I’ve been pretty pleased with our defense,” Price said. “Some of have come on a rebound or a missed clearance. Carter (Gibson) has played well. He was good again tonight. I think they deserved a shutout after the past couple of games. Maverick (Boyd) does a good job controlling the back line.”
Rowan County (2-4) found some scoring chances in the second half during a physical match. Neff said he has made several alterations to the game plan early in the season as he implements his new system.
“(Boyd County’s) defense is great, but we tried to make some adjustments,” Neff said. “We switched up our formation a little bit and put some people in different positions. We liked what we saw. We are such a young team. Every time we get out here, we are looking for things that work and don’t work.”
The Lions received an early corner kick in the first half. Rolan Sanderson sailed the ball into a crowd at the net. Aiden McCoy, who had the height advantage, rose up and his header found twine in the seventh minute to give Boyd County a 1-0 lead.
“It’s the third game in a row where we started out with a really good scoring opportunity,” Price said. “I tell them don’t let the scoreboard reflect how hard we are going to play. It was good to see that opportunity and be able to capitalize a few minutes later.”
The Vikings encountered a tough early schedule in Neff’s first season, replacing Max Hammond III after his nine-year stint with the club. Rowan County continues to adjust to the new system in hopes it will play its best soccer in October.
“We lost eight seniors,” Neff said. “We are just trying different things. We are learning as we go. Hat’s off to my assistant, Alan Evans, who is a big help because he has so much experience. The team is adjusting to me and I’m adjusting to them. Every day our motto is progress. At the end of the year, we want to be our best.”