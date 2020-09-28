CANNONSBURG Boyd County, which hadn't conceded a single goal yet this season, let four in on Monday night.
It helped, of course, that the Lions won anyway, but coach Logan Price didn't mind.
"It's great," Price said after Boyd County's 5-4 victory over East Carter. "You gotta see some kind of adversity eventually. You can't go through and just cruise control; you gotta see if you get punched, how you respond. We got punched a couple times tonight and responded."
Five different Lions scored. JB Terrill, Cameron Gibson and Rylan Keelin ripped the twine in the first half, and JB Walter added on in the 47th minute to lift Boyd County in front of the defending state semifinalists, 4-1.
Logan Cales and Ethan Miller tallied in rapid succession to cut the Raiders' deficit to one before Boyd County freshman Aiden McCoy supplied the eventual game-winner, at least statistically. His corner kick in the 70th minute bounced off a Raider and in to give the Lions a two-goal cushion back.
McCoy and Keelin "held their own" in the midfield for the Lions (6-0-1), Price said.
"I mean, heck fire, we asked them to go against two of the top offensive guys this side of Morehead and even in the state, in my opinion," Price said.
He meant Miller and Cales, who each scored twice for East Carter. Miller barely missed high three minutes after McCoy's corner, and he converted on a free kick from 30 yards out in the 78th minute to close the margin back to one goal.
But that was the last of the fireworks in a game that by the time it was over held up to its reputation as one of the tightest series around. Monday's game was the 16th between the Raiders and the Lions since 2013; 13 of them have been decided by one goal or ended in a tie, including the 2016 and '18 region tournament finals.
"I would hate to go into the postseason and not have been in a battle yet, and the defending champs, that's who you want to battle against," Price said, also mentioning a goalless draw with Rowan County last week. "I was proud of the guys for holding their own."
East Carter (5-2-1) nearly dug out of a three-score hole with three goals in the final 33 minutes after only one before that. But it wasn't enough to overcome the own goal or conceding one in the 31st minute with the Raiders' starting keeper momentarily off the field on a yellow card.
"Hopefully that's our mistakes for the year, because those are big mistakes," East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. "In big games, you can't do that. It cost us tonight and I hope we learned from it and we can move on.
"It's tough. The focus tonight wasn't there, and it took us 50 minutes to really get involved in the game, and that's just not good enough."
Miller's second goal was the 98th of his career. He is three away from tying Bath County's Caden Messer (2012-15) for second all-time in 16th Region history.
The game was played under steady rain that intermittently intensified into a driving rainstorm, so much so that the black umbrella Price started the game with didn't make it back out for the second half -- replaced by a red-and-white Boyd County golf umbrella.
"That first one, bless Dollar General's heart there, it tried its best," Price said. "Held on as long as it could. Thought it was gonna be gone there for a second, but it held up until halftime. We had to retire it at halftime. Somebody said, 'Take this one.' They trusted me with it. That's a brave kid."
