WESTWOOD Boyd County walked away with a win Tuesday night against Fairview, but the Eagles refused to let the brooms come out at George Cooke Gymnasium as they forced the game into four sets (25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17).
The Lions improve to 18-3 on the season while the Eagles fall to 11-4.
“We’re halfway through the season, we’re tired, we’re beat up,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “We’re playing physical games here. At the end of the day, it’s attitude and effort.”
Despite the loss, Fairview is the first 16th region team to take a set from Boyd County since the district championship game against Ashland last October.
“These girls don’t quit,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “It was tough getting up 17-14 and letting Boyd score 11 in a row. But that’s the nature of the beast in sports. But I really believe these were the best two teams in the region playing here tonight.”
The Lions sprinted out to a lightning fast 6-0 lead to start things off. Lambert called timeout to try to get his squad into the match.
Whatever Lambert said worked, as his team rattled off four unanswered points out of the break and had coach Neltner calling a timeout of her own.
Two serves later and the Eagles had tied things up 6-6.
Boyd County responded with another run, this one 4-0, and again Fairview had an answer.
With the set now 11-10 in favor of the Lions, both teams traded shots back and forth in a slugfest.
It wasn’t until 18-16 mark when Boyd County started to create some separation from Fairview.
Lambert called timeout down 21-16, looking for another answer.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Lions had finally found their rhythm and put the set to bed, 25-16, just four serves later.
The second set started much more evenly, with neither team getting an advantage early.
The Lions slowly started to change that about midway through the set as the inched out a lead that had Lambert calling timeout down 14-8.
Boyd County continued to extend their lead, smothering Fairview down the stretch to take the second set, 25-13.
The Eagles held serve on consecutive points just four times in the second frame as they couldn’t seem to find any momentum during the set.
For comparison, the Lions held 15 of the same serves during the set.
Boyd County still seemed fired up from the previous set, getting back-to-back aces from senior Emma Sparks in route to an early 8-4 lead.
The Lions kept the Eagles at bay again through the first half of the set, with Lambert calling timeout down 17-10 on the doorstep of being swept.
“I told them we’ve been in a lot of situations like this,” Lambert said of his timeout talk with his squad. “If we can get it to a fourth set, anything can happen.”
Fairview came out of the timeout and put up a 5-0 run that had Neltner asking for a timeout of her own, with the Lions now up just 17-15.
Three serves later and the Eagles had the 18-17 lead, thanks in part to an ace from senior Shelby Marcum.
Boyd County finally ended what was a 9-0 run from Fairview, but couldn’t capitalize from there, with the Eagles taking a 20-18 lead.
The Lions managed to finally get their feet back under them after sustaining a haymaker from the Eagles. Boyd County put four straight points on the board, retaking the lead and causing Lambert to call a timeout down 22-20.
The Eagles promptly tied things back up 22-22 as the home crowd finally started to roar.
“We serve well, we played the net extremely well in the last two sets” Lambert said. “We just want to beat Ashland in the district so we can have another shot at Boyd.
While Boyd County broke the tie, the Eagles rallied and took three straight points to win the third set.
Fairview outscored Boyd County 15-6 following the first timeout of the set.
“We just completely forgot it took three sets to win,” Neltner said. “We completely let up our attitude.”
With the sweep avoided, Fairview now looked to turn the whole match around in a do-or-die fourth set.
Boyd County, meanwhile, was now trying to avoid falling back to square one after seemingly having a sweep in the bag.
The fourth set started out with both teams again trading shots, but this time it was Fairview who pulled out to a slight early advantage, leading 8-6 about a quarter ways through the set.
The Eagles continued to stretch the lead little by little, with the Lions calling timeout down 14-10 about halfway through the frame.
Boyd County rallied out of the break and tied things up 17-17. On the next serve, the Lions took their first lead since the 3-2 mark.
A serve after that, Lambert was calling timeout down 19-17.
The Lions didn’t look back from there, taking the set and the match 25-17, capping off an 11-0 run.
The Eagles come back home on Thursday to attempt a rebound against Rowan County.
“We haven’t peaked yet,” Lambert said. “We’ve done that in the past, peaked too early, but we’re going to get better and better playing good competition. The key for us against Rowan is to get our serves in and make good passes.”
The Lions head to Russell Thursday for their next outing.
“We really have to weigh the pros and cons of hard, intensive practices versus just finessing some skill,” Neltner said. “It comes back to attitude and effort and we’ll get there.”