ASHLAND Friday night for Boyd County was clearly clobbering time.
The Lions handily defeated the Ashland Tomcats, 19-6, in five innings. The victory was highlighted by four home runs for Boyd County, including a grand slam.
Boyd County coach Frank Conley simply said, “Offensively, we played pretty good,” when asked about the lopsided win.
The Lions’ “pretty good” offense broke out early, scoring six runs off five hits and 10 at-bats in the top of the first inning.
After the Tomcats scored a lone run in the bottom of the first off a fielding error, Boyd County added a couple of more to its total in the second.
Those runs came courtesy of a two-run homer from sophomore Alex Martin, his second of the year.
“They came out and hit the baseball all over the park,” Ashland coach Derek Runyon said of the Lions. “Just like any other good team, you can’t give four, five, six outs every inning and expect to win.”
The Tomcats tried to get something going in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from freshman Colin Howard, his first of the season.
“We still strung together some good at-bats and put some runs on the board,” Runyon said. “We just couldn’t field the baseball.”
Ashland turned Boyd County away quickly to start the third inning and entered the bottom of the inning down 8-2.
That’s when the Tomcats gained some ground back, scoring three runs in as many at-bats before Boyd County pitcher Jake Biggs got the Lions out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Ashland had managed to tighten things up 8-5 going into the fourth inning.
“Defensively, we have to play clean,” Conley said. “If we don’t, we give up too many runs. If we play these guys in the district or regional tournament, we’re probably not scoring 19 runs.”
To start the fourth frame, Boyd County’s Martin brought his RBI total up to five as he brought two home with a single into center field.
With the Lions’ foot back on the gas pedal, sophomore Jacob Vanover carried one over the left-field fence to score two more.
Runyon pulled Edens for senior Jack Heineman following the homer. Edens was a late starter for Ashland, after an injury scratched Ryan Atkins just minutes before the game started.
“I threw Edens to the wolves tonight,” Runyon said. “That’s all on me.”
Heineman struggled from the mound and didn’t survive the inning. After back-to-back balks, a score on a wild pitch and four straight walks, junior Tristin Davis came on in relief.
On his first pitch, Davis gave up a grand slam to Biggs. His second pitch resulted in a solo homer from senior Luke Preston.
“I didn’t do any of my pitchers any favors tonight,” Runyon said.
All told, Boyd County scored 10 runs in the frame off six hits, including three home runs.
By the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lions were smothering the Tomcats, 18-5.
Ashland falls to 5-12 on the year. It looks ahead to Lawrence County on the road Monday.
“We’ll take the weekend off. We have to regroup and have the mindset that it’s on everybody,” Runyon said. “Everybody has to be in this together. They’ve been put in a tough spot, but we have to bring it together.”
Boyd County improves to 11-7. It travels today to Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville.
“We’re going to rest up and we’re going to go down there and give it all we got,” Conley said. “We’re not going to score 19 runs down there.”
BOYD CO. 620 (10)1 — 19 12 1
ASHLAND 113 01 — 6 8 2
Biggs and Young; Edens, Heineman (4), Davis (4), Brammer (5) and Marushi. W — Biggs. L — Edens. 2B — Biggs (BC). HR - Martin (BC), Howard (A), Vanover (BC), Preston (BC), Biggs (BC).