CANNONSBURG Sophia Newsome, JB Terrill and their respective Boyd County teams were dominant Saturday evening in the Boyd County Early Season Showcase, but the Lions and their leaders got more out of it than just a good run and some hardware.
Terrill made an acquaintance of his closest competition. Newsome was bursting with pride in sharing her resounding victory with her fellow Lions. Boyd County coach Becca Chaney is just glad to get a season with sky-high expectations going.
"I'm just ready," Chaney said. "Every weekend now, we're gonna have a meet. I'm just ready to see what these kids roll out."
On Saturday, Boyd County's boys rolled out a 57-point margin over second-place Ashland, and the Lions girls were 44 points clear of runner-up Ashland.
Terrill got home in 17:00, 10 seconds faster than Pikeville's Drew Hurley. Terrill stretched an edge of a couple of seconds on their first time across the creek between Boyd County's baseball field and its old football practice facility into a comfortable margin by the second loop.
"He was a really good competitor for my first 5K this year," Terrill said of Hurley, "because even though he may not have been right with me, I could hear him the whole time, everybody yelling for him, and I felt his presence.
"He's not even in our region, so I was like, who is this guy?" Terrill concluded.
Little did Terrill know, Hurley was waiting for Terrill's postrace interview to end to introduce himself, in the way that distance runners have of growing their community based on their commonality.
"I felt you coming there, and I was like, oh my!" Terrill told Hurley.
All five of Boyd County's runners who scored placed in the top six of runners from schools participating in the team competition. Behind Hurley were, from third through sixth, the Lions' Gavin Brock (17:52), Spenser Elswick (18:03), Mason Newsome (18:11) and Grant Chaffin (18:18). Chaffin ran down Ashland's Tre Troxler with about 250 meters to go as the race concluded on Boyd County's track at Tom Scott Field.
Hudson Cox and Waylon Smith didn't count toward the team score, but they gave the Lions seven runners in the top 10. Cox was eighth in 18:40 and Smith finished 10th in 18:52.
Boyd County's girls composed a similar phenomenon. Sophia Newsome finished in 19:23, some 67 seconds faster than East Carter's Riley Brown in second.
Lions eighth-graders Sami Govey (20:54) and Ava Kazee (20:58) were third and fourth, respectively, and Lexie Sworski was fifth (21:47).
Boyd County's Abby Baldridge (10th in 23:05), Emily Harrington (11th in 23:22), Taylor Crawford (14th in 23:35), Emma Steel (19th in 24:23) and Olivia Phillips (20th in 24:27) gave the Lions girls nine finishers in the top 20.
That team effort moved Newsome, she said.
"It kinda makes me tear up just thinking about it," she said. "That's all we wanted, is the team gap to be as close as possible. That's all we've worked for for years, and then to finally get that the first meet, it shows what we're gonna do this year.
"They've worked so hard," Newsome said of her teammates, "and for us to be back-to-back is insane."
It all combined for a Boyd County sweep in one of northeastern Kentucky's mainstay meets that was canceled by COVID-19 last year.
The Lions and their competition had to wait a little longer Saturday than the scheduled start time as the heat index receded on a broiling and humid evening.
"You always want to win on your home course, especially for the first big meet, and the heat, we were like, 'Oh, is it gonna happen?'" Newsome said, "because the heat index was crazy. For all of us to come out here and then kick butt and feel accomplished in yourself, it was like a dream come true."
Course and weather conditions made times a little slower than Boyd County might have expected, Chaney said, but she pronounced herself pleased with the Lions' packing and placement.
"I don't think they could have done any better" in those departments, Chaney said.
Ashland came in second in both the boys and girls events. That exceeded coach Chris Bruner's expectations, he said, especially missing some runners for various reasons.
"Without training to race, we raced well," he said.
Troxler was seventh in 18:29 in his first career meet. "Tickled absolutely to death," Bruner said.
Bruner touted the Tomcats boys' depth. Chandler Boyle (16th in 19:49), Landon Griffith (18th in 20:29) and Jackson Griffith (19th in 20:34) cracked the top 20.
On the girls side, Hope Harris was sixth (21:54), one spot ahead of Aubree Hay (22:06).
"I had a couple new kids that shocked me today," Bruner said. "We've got a lot of gunpowder for a coach to be able to draw from, and lots of young kids."
Other area boys to crack the top 20 included East Carter's Tyler Rupert (ninth, 18:46), Boyd County's Adam Sworski (13th, 19:10), the Raiders' Peyton Fannin (14th, 19:12), Greenup County's Cody Brown (15th in 19:14) and East Carter's Gabriel James (20th, 21:00).
Girls with that distinction: West Carter's Elizabeth Middleton (ninth, 22:54), East Carter's Ryann Brown (12th, 23:32), Morgan County's Abby Allen (15th, 23:58), Ashland's Grace Delaney (16th, 24:02) and Bath County's Madison Mabior (17th, 24:18).
For complete team and individual results, visit kytrackxc.com.
