CYNTHIANA Boyd County could not convert on a two-point conversion in overtime on Friday night.
Harrison County followed with a touchdown and the extra point to prevail, 42-41, in both team’s district opener.
The Lions and the Thorobreds compiled 817 yards of offense in the back-and-forth contest.
Dakota Thompson recorded 239 passing yards and accounted for five touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground.
He hit Trey Holbrook for the go-ahead score on a 25-yard TD catch late in the fourth quarter. Thompson tallied a 10-yard touchdown run in the extra session for Boyd County (3-3).
Harrison County (2-4) racked up 248 rushing yards.
Kaydon Custard also had a big night under center for the Thorobreds.
The sophomore tied the game with 4:54 remaining in regulation after he connected with Jacobie White for a 76-yard touchdown reception. Ryan Anness supplied the winning margin with a kick.
Custard had three rushing touchdowns, including the final Harrison County score in overtime on a 5-yard scamper.
Camaron Collins led the Lions with 83 rushing yards.
BOYD CO. 7 14 7 7 6 — 41
HARRISON CO. 0 14 7 14 7 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Cameron Collins 2 un (Cole Thompson kick), 1:55
SECOND QUARTER
HC—Mike Watts 61 interception return (Ryan Anness kick), 5:24
BC—Josiah Thacker 42 pass from Dakota Thompson (Cole Thompson kick), 4:42
HC—Kaydon Custard 4 run (Anness kick), 2:06
BC—Dakota Thompson 2 run (Cole Thompson kick), :39
THIRD QUARTER
HC—Landon Howard 3 run (Anness kick), 7:38
BC—Dakota Thompson 2 run (Cole Thompson kick), 2:19
FOURTH QUARTER
HC—Custard 10 run (Anness kick), 10:45
BC—Trey Holbrook 25 pass from Dakota Thompson (Cole Thompson kick), 7:02
HC—Jacobie White 76 pass from Custard (Anness kick), 4:54
OVERTIME
BC—Dakota Thompson 10 run (run failed)
HC—Custard 5 run (Anness kick)