SUMMIT Call it a divine design.
Austin Gibbs did.
Boyd County's senior forward allowed the Lions to escape Tuesday with a 50-48 win over Greenup County at Boyd County Middle School on his layup with 1.4 seconds left.
“We got the win,” Gibbs said, “but like Coach A (Randy Anderson) says, everything happens for a reason – divine design. It wasn't the prettiest game, but when it came down to getting it done, we got it done.”
Gibbs said the winning shot was your basic pick-and-roll, with Brad Newsome providing the pass.
“Brad just happened to come off the screen just perfect,” Gibbs said. “They were double-teaming Brad; they helped over to Brad's side, and Brad just hit me with a really nice pass, and it was history from there.”
Anderson wasn't sure if Gibbs from about 10 feet was empyrean, but he thought it was lovely.
“I think everything happens by divine design,” Anderson said. “And I told our guys, 'I applaud you because you kept believing in us and what we did.’”
Greenup County coach Steve Barker tires of attributing his team's struggles to inexperience; he said the Musketeers grew up on Tuesday.
“I told them, 'Be proud of the way you played, but don't be satisfied with the outcome,’” Barker said.
The Lions (10-4) could thus forget about the Musketeers erasing a 27-15 first-quarter lead by outscoring Boyd County, 26-12, over the second and third quarters.
Greenup County's first quarter was, in a word, hellish. The Musketeers didn't score their opening basket until Boone Gibson's stick-back a little more than two minutes into the game.
Rheyce Deboard finished the Lions' 19-6 salvo with seven points and a steal.
Greenup County (4-12), meanwhile, went to 6-foot-5 Trenton Hannah much of the night – a sound strategy because the led the Musketeers with 20 points and stuffing lots of Boyd County drives.
Four points each from Hannah and Carson Sammons (11 points for the game) and Gibson's bucket let the Musketeers trail the Lions by just 27-25 midway through the second stanza. The last two points of the 10-0 run – Hannah's layup with 3:26 left – was a slice of serendipity in itself because Newsome swatted a shot to where Hannah was minding his own business.
Gibson's bounce pass to Sammons for a layup to open the third quarter was a recreation of Princeton's backdoor cut for a bucket – the play that let the Tigers upset UCLA to open the 1996 NCAA tournament.
And no, Barker did not compare himself to former Princeton legendary coach Pete Carrill.
“I wish I could coach like Pete Carrill because he did a great job,” Barker said.
The Musketeers took a 41-39 lead on Hannah's layup with 12 seconds to go in the third – he was all alone at half-court.
Sammons' bucket with 3:47 left put Greenup County ahead, 47-43. Boyd County outpointed the Musketeers, 7-1, over the final 2:33.
After Gibbs' layup, Greenup County attempted to channel “Pacer,” the 3-pointer Valparaiso's Bryce Drew nailed to shock Ole Miss in the 1998 NCAA first round. Carson Wireman's three-quarter court pass found Hannah near the free throw line. Hannah dished to Sammons on the left wing, but the shot missed.
GREENUP CO. 15 12 14 7 — 48
BOYD CO. 27 2 10 11 — 50
Greenup Co. (48) — Sammons 11, Hannah 20, B. Gibson 8, Wireman 5, Bays 4. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Wireman). FT: 3-6. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Boyd Co. (50) — Meade 2, Webb 6, Newsome 8, Deboard 12, Gibbs 10, Ellis 2, McNeil 8, Walter 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Deboard 2, McNeil). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Deboard.