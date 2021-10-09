COVINGTON Holmes's running game and three Boyd County turnovers became a 24-13 Bulldog win in Friday's Class 4A, District 6 contest.
“Just missed opportunities,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “We talked about trying to do the little things right to get better and focus on being the best version of us. We just are still learning to do that.”
You didn't have to look far to figure out how Holmes won: Tayquan Calloway, 15 carries for 196 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and quarterback Miguel Garcia, 16 carries for 112 and two scores (45 and 30 yards).
“(Tayquan) has a different gear that he hits sometimes,” Holmes coach Ben Nevels said.
Boyd County, meanwhile, scored on Jacob Barrett's 1-yard run early in the second quarter and Camaron Collins from 6 yards out midway through the fourth. Collins led the Lions with 71 rushing yards.
What also did Boyd County (3-5, 0-2 district) in: two lost fumbles and the interception.
All but 12 of Holmes's 359 total yards came on the ground. Boyd County gained 224 yards (145 rushing, 79 passing).
“We like to run the ball,” Calloway said. “We've got great running; we've got five people that can go 100 yards easy.”
Garcia, who replaced Quantez Calloway at quarterback, amassed 68 rushing yards in the first half on just eight carries. The biggest chunk – the 45-yarder practically untouched around left end with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
It took Boyd County less than three minutes later to take its 7-6 lead. It was a diversified drive: Dakota Thompson, two carries for 10 yards; Rhett Holbrook's 22-yard pass to brother Trey Holbrook; Thompson's 3-yard run to the Bulldog 1, and Barrett, who added the final yard for the score.
Boyd County had its moments on special teams and one second-quarter defensive stand. A Cole Thompson punt put the ball on Holmes's 1-yard-line, and the Bulldogs' resulting 15-play drive yielded nary a point.
The Lions moved the ball to the Holmes 15. Then, disaster – David Commodore sacked Rhett Holbrook for a 7-yard loss and forced a fumble, which Dennis Boyd recovered.
Emauryon Arnold's two-yard touchdown plunge gave Holmes (5-2, 1-1) a 12-7 lead with 1:42 to go in the third quarter, but Calloway set it up – three carries for 65 yards. Arnold also had the interception.
A little more than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Calloway avoided a Boyd County defender around the Holmes 40 and sped the rest of the way untouched.
On the ensuing possession, Collins carried three times for 47 yards, including the final six with 6:07 to go.
Holmes finished the scoring with some trickery. Garcia faked a handoff to Calloway around right end – and then sprinted around left end for 30 yards.
The Bulldogs' Adam Boone recovered a fumble to clinch the win.
“There were so many one-plays here and there,” Ferguson said. “Any one play goes our way, I think we get the momentum and win the game. We just did not do that.”
BOYD CO. 0 7 0 6 – 13
HOLMES 6 0 6 12 – 24
FIRST QUARTER
H-Miguel Garcia 45 run (run failed), 2:02
SECOND QUARTER
BC-Jacob Barrett 1 run (Cole Sexton kick), 11:11
THIRD QUARTER
H-Emauryon Arnold 2 run (run failed), 1:42
FOURTH QUARTER
H-Tayquan Calloway 70 run (run failed), 8:51
BC-Camaron Collins 6 run (run failed), 6:07
H-Garcia 30 run (run failed)
BC H
First downs 13 16
Rushes-yards 32-145 48-359
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-1 2-3-0
Passing yards 79 12
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-34 1-36
Penalties-yards 5-55 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd Co. rushing: Collins 5-71, Thompson 11-22, L. Thacker 1-1, Barrett 8-30, J. Thacker 1-(minus-4), Meade 1-5, R. Holbrook 5-17.
Holmes rushing: T. Calloway 15-196, Hill 7-28, Arnold 10-33, Garcia 16-112.
Boyd Co. passing: R. Holbrook 9-12-79.
Holmes passing: Garcia 2-3-12.
Boyd Co. receiving: T. Holbrook 1-10, Thornton 3-55, Collins 2-11.
Holmes receiving: T. Calloway 2-12.