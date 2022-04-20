ASHLAND Boyd County arrived late for their district softball matchup with rival Ashland due to a transportation issue Wednesday evening.
The normally hard-hitting Lions were slow to heat up in the first two innings so the Lions turned to their infield defense to avoid an Ashland rally in the first inning of play.
A 5-2-1 double play by the Lions kept the Kittens scoreless and then the Lion bats woke up in the middle innings to ignite a 13-5 win.
Lion coach Dave Wheeler knew the early defensive gem started by third baseman Savanna Henderson was huge for his team.
“We had the double play there with the bases loaded in the first,” Wheeler said. “I felt like that was a big turning point in the game. We took advantage of some errors in the third and then we really started swinging the bats well in the fourth and fifth innings.”
The Kittens collected six hits in the first two innings, but only could plate one run. Grace Delaney, Jade Erwin, and Madison Kersey loaded the bases before the aforementioned double play ended the threat.
Lion left fielder Emily Shivel lined a double to open the second inning and scored the first run of the game on a ground out by Henderson. The Kittens countered with a double by Addie Payne followed by a run-scoring single by Aubrey McCreary, one of four hits by the Kitten left fielder. Lion pitcher Sara Bays wiggled out of another bases-loaded jam inducing an infield pop up to end the Kitten threat.
“We just talked about that we had opportunities to jump out on top early in the game,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “We had a chance to grab the momentum and we did not make it happen.”
Boyd County benefitted from three Ashland errors in the third to take a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish. Shivel was once again instrumental with a single that plated two runs in the inning.
Shivel’s work at the plate impressed her coach.”
“Thankfully, Emily Shivel showed up ready to play today,” Wheeler said. “She had two really good at-bats early when we needed them. In the fourth and fifth innings we really started to hit the ball well throughout the lineup.”
All nine Lion hitters had at least one hit in the contest.
With two outs in the fourth inning and two runners on base, Boyd County got back-to-back doubles from shortstop Jaycee Goad and Bays to extend the Lion lead to 7-1.
Erwin helped herself and her team with two-run single to cut the Lion lead to 7-3 after four innings of play.
The Lions put the game away in the top of fifth by sending nine batters to the plate en route to scoring six runs on four hits and two more Kitten errors. The Lions used four singles and their speed on the base paths to jump out to a commanding 13-3 lead. The inning included two sacrifice bunts as well.
“We have some girls that really run well,” Wheeler said. “We spent some time in practice working on those things. We want to go first to third, get bunts down. Those things really enhance for ability to score runs.”
The Kittens (6-10) extended the game by scoring two runs with no outs in the fifth. Another hit by McCreary followed by singles by Arianna Hill and Alauna Troxler got Ashland within eight runs heading to the final two frames.
Both teams went scoreless the final two innings of the game. Boyd County’s Bays finished the game in style by striking out the side to end the game.
Ingram knows his team’s defense let them down in the loss.
“When you give a team six or seven outs an inning, especially a team that swings the bats as well as they do, they are going to make you pay for those mistakes,” Ingram said, “ and they made us pay tonight.”
The Lions (13-4) got three runs batted in from Bays along with two hits apiece from Shivel, Goad, and Alex Bentley.
McCreary’s four hits highlighted the Kittens' attack. Erwin and Jenna Delaney bath collected a pair of singles.
BOYD CO. 012 460 0 — 13 12 2
ASHLAND 010 220 0 — 5 13 7
Bays and Kouns. Erwin (5) Samuel and Foster. W-Bays L-Erwin. 2B- Shivel (BC) Bayes (BC) Goad (BC) Payne (A).