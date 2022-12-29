PIKEVILLE Boyd County placed third of 26 teams in the Hatfield & McCoy 32 on Wednesday at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lions boys piled up 10 top-four individual finishes en route to 213 points. Union (Virginia) won the tournament with a total of 266. David Crockett (Tennessee) took second with an aggregate 216.
Central (Wise, Virginia, 182) and Martin County (175.5) rounded out the top five.
Ashland was sixth (136) and Johnson Central placed eighth (103). Greenup County (48.5, 13th) and Paintsville (43 points for 14th) also represented northeastern Kentucky.
For Boyd County, John Jackson and Skyeler Tallent won their weight classes at 144 pounds and heavyweight, respectively. Chase Gillum was runner-up at 138 pounds.
Other top-four placements for the Lions included Zander Nottingham (fourth, 106 pounds), Kaiden Nottingham (fourth at 113), Bentley Green (third at 126), Chris Isaacs (fourth at 132), Tony Leader (fourth at 165), Jack Hogsten (fourth at 190) and Nate Manning (third in heavyweight).
The Matcats’ Troy Gardner won the 113-pound division. Ashland’s Caleb Owens was second at 106 pounds and Cameron Burnside took fourth at 138.
For the Golden Eagles, Braylon Dewire was second at 120 pounds, Peyton Lyons was third at 215 and Dylan Lemaster netted fourth at 175.
For Boyd County’s girls, Lexie Dingess and Destiny Jackson turned in runner-up finishes and Alissa Nolen was fourth in her class.