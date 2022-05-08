ASHLAND The story is often the same at the Area 7 Track and Field championships. If it is not prom, it is a senior trip or graduation or exam week. One thing or another always seems to trim down the field and level out the competition.
On Saturday at Ashland’s refurbished Rex J. Miller Track that may have tapered some of the more dominant teams from standing out, but there was at least one surprise.
Boyd County claimed the boys’ team title.
As a reminder, this was the Area 7 Track and Field Championship, not the Area 7 Cross Country Championship. The Lions have won that title three times in the last four years, but as far as track and field goes, the Lions are relative newcomers to the top of the podium. While Boyd has always been competitive at the meet, the crown has been more frequently worn by the likes of Russell and Rowan County. Since 2008, the Lions have captured the title twice — 2017 and 2015.
And while there are some unlikely results, some things remained the same.
And despite intermittent rain and wet and muddy conditions which caused problems for everyone and forced an hour delay to the start of the meet, (plus senior prom and school spring trips, etc.), the Mason County girls blistered the field and more than doubled the score of runner-up Russell.
Like Mason County’s girls, many of the cast of characters were the same. Boyd’s JB Terrill and Sophia Newsome; Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah and Ike Henderson; West Carter’s Kaden Wilson; Montgomery County’s River Thompson, Adrian Jones and Lacy Willoughby; Russell’s Dougie Oborne; and Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston all returned after winning an individual event last year and finished at or near the top again this season.
Then there were some familiar faces but in new places like Russell’s Brady Bell and Montgomery County’s Savannah Parker, both standout basketball players who won events.
In addition, there were some newcomers to the top of the podium who stood out, most notably Mason eighth-grader Lexi Young and Russell sophomore Courtney Fitzpatrick, both of whom won multiple events on Saturday.
Boyd’s team victory caught coach Becca Chaney by surprise, since she almost exclusively relies on the distance events to score points.
“Last night, (JB Terrill) ran in the Dream Mile and then we told him today that he had another job to do. So, we loaded him in the 1600, the 400, the 800 and then he anchored the 4x400 relay, and he came out on top in all of them, which is just a solid performance by him and that’s all he has done his whole high school career,” she said. “But we had other boys step up today, like Adam Sworski (who) won the 300 hurdles. … Our thrower, Cole Sexton, was second and third in our field events, and then where we were doubling up in (scoring) some points in the mile and two mile, and things like that. Mason Newsome won the two mile. So, we were trying to get as (many) points as we can in our distances events that we excel in and they did it today. They did as much as they could today as far as doubling up on points and that’s I think where I think they won it.”
The Lions benefitted from the meet conflicting with Russell’s prom. The result was a two-and-a -half-point victory over the Red Devils.
Boyd County scored 103 points, followed by Russell with 100.50, Montgomery County (97.50), Mason County (92), Greenup County (80), East Carter (52), Raceland (43), Nicholas County (42), West Carter (25), Rowan County (19), Lewis County (16), Menifee County (12), Ashland Blazer (eight), Bracken County (seven), Bath County (four), Rose Hill Christian (zero) and Morgan County (zero).
Montgomery County benefited from the performance of Jones, who was second in the all-point standings to Terrill. Jones won the 100-meter dash (11.46), 200-meter dash (23.49) and long jump (20’07”). But it was the 200m race that really got his attention.
“I was really impressed with the 200-meter (race), because somebody was seeded a whole second in front of me and I was able to beat him, and that’s what I was really focusing on mainly when I came here,” he said.
The weather was an issue for Jones, but he had an answer for how to deal with it.
“I don’t feel like (the weather) impacted (anything), but I feel like it got in my head, but once I got it out of my head and just accepted it, because it’s just rain and you’re not going to melt, I feel like I was fine,” he added.
Mason County cruised to the girls’ team title for the second straight year after finishing second in the five previous meets. The Lady Royals cruised to the title with 182 points. Russell was second with 90 points followed by Ashland Blazer (70), Boyd County (68), Montgomery County (62.50), Greenup County (54), Rowan County (40), Menifee County (30.50), Bracken County (25), Raceland (22), Nicholas County (19), Bath County (11), East Carter (10), Morgan County (six), Rose Hill Christian (five) and Lewis County (one).
Mason County was bolstered by the performance of Young, who captured titles in the 200-meter dash (27.34), high jump (4’ 10”) and long jump (16’ 8”), and ran a leg of the victorious 4x100-meter relay (52.09) to win high-point honors.
“Lexi Young, she’s an eighth-grader, but a phenomenal athlete. She’s what one might say is a generational sort of an athlete, (one that) doesn’t come along but once in a generation, and so, she did not have her best day today, but her not-so-best day is really good,” said Mason County coach Mark Kachler.
Kachler was most impressed by how his team adapted to the conditions.
“I think the fact that we were able to persevere through the weather as much as anything. Very raw conditions today, just a constant mist and cold temperatures. Very, very unpleasant. More of a mental problem today to get through that than anything,” he continued.
Lady Royal athletes won 11 of the 18 girls’ events, including all four relays.
“Obviously Lexi did her thing. Karis Applegate had a very solid day. (A) senior who just signed with Morehead (State). She had a very solid day with running on the 4x1(00-meter relay) and won the 100 meters and second to Lexi in the 200,” Kachler said. “And then on the distance side, Layla Henderson won the 1600, won the 3000 (sic). The 4x8(00-meter relay) won. Paige Decker was on the 4x8 team that won. She won the 800 and she was on the 4x4(00-meter relay team) that won. So, those are solid. But, you know, we had a lot of very, very solid performances today.”
One athlete who put a monkey wrench into Mason County’s domination was Fitzpatrick, who won the 100-meter hurdles (17.90) and the 300-meter hurdles (51.97), was second in the 400-meter dash (1:05.23) and ran a leg of the fifth-place finishing 4x400-meter relay (4:58.52). Fitzpatrick finished second to Young in the all-points standings.
“I think t went pretty good with the weather because it was wet and muddy,” she said. I could probably do better on my running events like the 400 and 4x400 relay, but (I think my performance) was an 8 or 8.5 out of 10.”
Fitzpatrick has been working on clearing the hurdles lately and thought that practice paid off on Saturday.
“I don’t have the best hurdle form with my trail leg. I’ve been practicing more with my trail leg at practicing trying to get over the hurdles cleaner,” she said. “I think the practice helped me with both 100 and 300 hurdles.”
The 400 and 300 hurdles were back-to-back events, making her accomplishments in those races all the most impressive.
“I wish the 300 hurdles wasn’t directly right after the 400, because I was tired right after. I wish the spacing was a little different, but it is what it is,” she said. “But I’ve adjusted between the two races, knowing I don’t have a lot of time. So, I just stretch and go for it.”
It was not clear sailing for Fitzpatrick. There was a hiccup before the 400m.
“Well, they were about to start the race and I wasn’t even out there. I forgot to get my blocks, so I was just rushing. I think I calmed down during the race, but it was a little rushed,” she said.
And that carried over to the 300m hurdles.
“I think I did pretty good,” she said. “I got a good start with the other people I was going against and then I just stayed up there (at the front).”