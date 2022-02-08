SUMMIT West Carter outscored Boyd County 23-11 in the second quarter on Monday night.
For the visiting Comets, the problem with that was, the Lions had already out-pointed them 24-5 in the first frame, and Boyd County owned the third period, 26-17, en route to a 79-62 victory.
"We give ourselves that kind of deficit to begin the game, that's really, really hard to overcome," West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said, "especially against a basketball team like Boyd County, as good as they are. We put ourselves in a hole. We battled back, we made a game out of it, but just obviously wasn't enough."
A fire alarm that drew several fire trucks from agencies across the county to Boyd County Middle School shortly before the game and delayed tip-off didn't help the Comets' cause in terms of being warm and loose, Webb noted, and the Lions' patented defensive "heat" -- as Boyd County coach Randy Anderson calls it -- did the rest.
"We stood around for 15 minutes," Webb said. "I don't know if that had an impact, but you would think that that's not good to start a game from standing around for 15 minutes, and then come back out and start playing.
"Boyd County brought very good defensive pressure. They created a few steals and turnovers there early and got us on our heels, and we didn't do a great job of attacking the basket. I thought we stood back and were very passive and didn't get it to the rim much, especially early in that first quarter."
The Lions' Jason Ellis pitched in 23 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs, as one of four Boyd County players in double figures in points.
"The last four or five games, he has been like that," Anderson said of Ellis. "His motor and energy have been really good. He's been rebounding the snot out of it."
Rheyce Deboard scored 21 points -- converting four 3-pointers -- and Brad Newsome dropped in 11 before leaving due to injury in the second half. Cole Hicks added 10 for the Lions (16-4).
"Just felt like our energy was really good and defense was really locked in," Anderson said. "I thought our transition was really good in the first. Then in the second -- it happens, especially against a Jeremy Webb-coached team -- they got us sped up. We took some quick shots, which didn't give us a chance to board it. They know who can score and how to score."
Landon Nichols scored 16 points to pace the Comets (10-11). Brycen Boggs produced 14 and Jackson Bond netted 11.
The teams are scheduled to meet again on Friday in Olive Hill.
W. CARTER 5 23 17 17 -- 62
BOYD CO. 24 11 26 18 -- 79
West Carter (62) -- Dailey 5, Bond 11, L. Nichols 16, Jones 6, Fuston 2, Boggs 14, McGlone 8, Rayburn. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Bond 2, McGlone 2, Dailey, L. Nichols). FT: 16-26. Fouls: 12.
Boyd County (79) -- Hicks 10, Ellis 23, Newsome 11, Deboard 21, Spurlock 6, A. Taylor 8, G. Taylor, Robertson, Holbrook, Jackson. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Deboard 4, Hicks 2, Ellis 2, Spurlock 2). FT: 9-15. Fouls: 18.