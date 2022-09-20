RACELAND The Boyd County Lions swept another 16th Region opponent Tuesday night, as they defeated the Raceland Rams, 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16).
This is the 11th sweep Boyd County has had this season against a region opponent.
“We did a lot of good things individually,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said after the win.
But, when asked if the Lions had hit their peak yet, she said, “We have not seen what Boyd County volleyball is fully capable of this season.”
Neltner was critical of her squad’s cohesion as a team, specifically in the first set.
“Nothing was coming together as a team,” Neltner said. “We’re pretty hot and cold right now, but we have enough skill to spread out that even when we’re having rough moments, our skill prevails.”
After giving up the first three points, Raceland rattled off a 7-0 run to start the first set.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said. “There’s a reason why Boyd County is the number one team in the region, and it’s like a David versus Goliath thing and we knew that. I told the girls I want you to go out, have fun, and play hard, because when we have fun, we make things happen.”
Boyd County slowly found some cohesion on the offensive side of things, and slowly climbed out of the hole to take a 13-12 lead.
When Farley called his first timeout, his squad was down 16-12 and on the wrong end of a 6-0 run.
The Lions kept rolling out of the break, eventually taking the first set, 25-16.
Despite stumbling out of the gate, Boyd County outscored the Rams 15-4 to close out the frame.
The Lions continued to roll into the second set, with Farley calling a timeout down 8-3 early.
That was the closest the second set would get.
The Lions continued to smother the Rams and took the set, 25-14.
Boyd County seemed to be firing on all cylinders ahead of the third set looking for another region sweep.
The Rams weren’t going to roll over, however, and the third set started out more evenly matched.
As Neltner called her first timeout of the set, the score was tied, 5-5.
Out of the break, the Lions started to pull away, eventually taking a 14-10 lead, until the Rams came back, and tied things up again 15-15.
“There were times where I felt like we had Boyd on their heels a little bit,” Farley said. “We made some plays and I was so proud of them and the effort they gave tonight. I think it’ll take us into the rest of the season.”
Boyd County broke the tie with a 3-0 run that included an ace from junior Carleigh Conley, her second of the night.
The Rams managed to get one more point before the Lions took the set with a 7-0 run, capped off with back-to-back aces from senior Emma Sparks.
The Lions are off until hosting Ashland on Sept. 29.
“During this break, we want to really focus on being injury-free,” Neltner said “They need a chance to just be high schoolers, have fun and enjoy things. Hopefully that will bring them back ready and more focused.”
The Rams look to turn things around Thursday as they host Rose Hill Christian.
“Rose Hill plays hard and they’re well-coached. We can’t overlook anybody,” Farley said. “We try to go out and go 1-0 every night we play, and that’s what we’re going to do on Thursday night and hope we come out with a victory.”