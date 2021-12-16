Sarah Linn doesn't know if she will be a high school volleyball head coach again.
For now, she's OK with that. Linn, who resigned as Ashland's coach after three seasons on Wednesday, led Raceland in two state tournaments, including one state quarterfinal, and in her final match coached the Volleycats in their first 16th Region Tournament semifinal in four years.
"Truthfully, just having all those opportunities as a young coach (was meaningful)," Linn said Thursday. "A lot of people can say they've coached for however long, and they don't get certain opportunities like that. So I'm thankful to have the group of girls that wanted to put in the work to bring those opportunities on for themselves."
Linn inherited the Rams in 2016, at the time the region's preeminent program, and led them to the final two seasons of one of the greatest four-year runs in area history. That culminated in a victory over Whitley County in the first round of the 2017 state tournament, only the second win for a 16th Region team at State since the KHSAA realigned volleyball to 16 regions in 2003.
After one more year running Raceland and a year away from the sport, Linn took over the Volleycats in 2019. Ashland went 12-22 and 11-11 -- her second year abbreviated by the pandemic -- in her first two seasons. But this fall was different: the Volleycats went 21-12, their most wins since 2013, and played in their first region tournament semifinal since 2017.
"We were super hopeful for a normal year, and then it was kinda OK there for a little bit, but we were still fighting it," Linn said of the effects of COVID-19. "I think the girls were just thrilled to have a full season, and that just drove them to work harder."
In six seasons, Linn-coached teams never missed the region tournament, even in her first year at Ashland, when the Volleycats entered the 64th District Tournament nine matches under .500. Ashland won on Fairview's home floor in the district semifinals, knocking off an Eagles team it had lost to three times in the regular season.
That stretch is enough for now for Linn, who thanked Ashland's administration for its support and didn't rule out a return to coaching but is ready for a break. She got her first head coaching job at age 21 and has been at it ever since, except for a year in between her three-year stints at Raceland and Ashland.
"It was just time," Linn said. "It's been six years of this. ... Right now I'm just gonna enjoy life and go from there. Whatever is meant to happen will happen."
Linn will continue to be involved with the Northeastern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Club program she runs with Boyd County coach Katee Neltner.
"I can still get my volleyball fix there," Linn said with a laugh.
Ashland graduates two seniors who played in at least 87 sets this season, but returns enough that Linn feels good about what she leaves for her successor in Anderson Gym.
"You want to leave it in a good spot for whoever comes in behind you," she said, "and I feel pretty confident in that. The girls are great. The program is definitely at a new place."
Linn steps away with a 44-45 record at Ashland and is 123-76 in her career.
Linn remains on Ashland Blazer's faculty, athletic director Jim Conway said.
"We appreciate the three years coach Linn spent with our Ashland athletic family," Conway said. "She has worked hard to share her passion, vision and determination with her student-athletes. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."
(606) 326-2658 |