GRAYSON LAKE Logan Liles is always looking straight ahead.
When the Lewis County senior departed the 16th green at Hidden Cove Golf Course on Saturday, he didn’t take the long way around on the cart path to the 17th tee. Liles took a shortcut straight through the woods to the next hole.
His driver has taken a similar path down the fairway to start the high school golf season. Liles followed a 65 at Eagle Trace Golf Course on Friday with a 68 to claim in the individual title at the Greenup County Invitational.
When the ball flight does astray, he can display a soft touch around the greens. Liles chipped in at No. 6 to spark his day.
“I drove the ball well,” Liles said. “Coming in off the last few summer tournaments, I’ve also putted really well. That has got my confidence going. I’m not extremely solid in the fairway with my irons and wedges. I had a chip in today, which is always nice. Those are good to get your round started.”
Liles played with Ashland’s Connor Calhoun and Mason County’s Zach Ring, all No. 1 competitors for their respective teams. Liles said he enjoyed playing in the group.
“It helps to see good shots being hit,” Liles said. “It helps my confidence because I know that I have to hit a good shot. … Just playing around that competitiveness, it does help ease my mind and helps me play well.”
“We really feed off each other,” Calhoun added about playing with Liles. “He will hit a good shot and then I will hit one close. It’s good energy. We have played a lot together in the past. We are good friends.”
Calhoun earned medalist honors and finished in third place with a 71. Frederick Douglas’s Charlie Alley earned a second-place finish with a score of 70.
“It really was my putting,” Calhoun said about his key to success on the course. “I rolled in some birdies, but it was the par saves out there. I had some big saves, especially on No. 14. I hit it in the right rough and didn’t hit a good second shot either. I rolled in a 10-footer for par. It really kept my round going.”
Liles and Calhoun both agreed that conquering the undulating greens at Hidden Cove was essential to posting a low number.
“It’s my home course and a I play here every day,” Calhoun said. “I like how it sets up. You don’t need a lot of drivers out here. You can just lay back with an iron or a hybrid off the tee.”
Lewis County coach John Liles relishes the time watching his son on the links. He has raised his game to another level and that has made an impact on his improving teammates.
“It’s always a blast watching him play all summer long and get better,” John Liles said. “The best part is the camaraderie and watching him talk to other kids all over the state. It’s been a lot of fun to see those relationships built.”
“They like each other well,” he continued. “We have some young kids on the team. They watch him and (Logan) gives them advice. He gives them a positive role model.”
John Liles said the flat stick has improved over the course of the year and Logan is sinking more midrange attempts on the green.
“He has started to roll more in,” John Liles said. “The 6 and 8-footers are now going in the hole. Earlier in the summer, during the Junior Barbasol and the Junior Amateur tournaments, he was having to knock them tight in order to get birdies. Now, his birdie range has extended quite a bit.”
Calhoun said he has taken a leadership role on his team. He brings a wealth of experience and wants to help his team continue to improve.
“I don’t have to tell him anything,” Ashland first-year coach Brad Greene said. “I just sit in amazement and watch him play. With his dad and his swing coach, there is no need to say anything. I’m just enjoying the ride. I never see him make a bad shot off the tee. He is as consistent as you can possibly get.”
Mason County took home the team title with a combined score of 309. The defending 12th Region champions picked up where they left off after finishing in seventh place at the state tournament last fall.
The Royals had two five-player teams competing on Saturday. Mason’s County’s “B” team collected a third-place finish with 320.
“We’ve got eight kids that can shoot in the 70s right now,” Mason County coach Chad Mefford said. “It’s a lot of fun. They are getting better because of the competition. We are going to keep it rolling as long as we can. It’s been great. Our kids help each other. We had a great season last year, but I think this one can be a little bit better.”
The Royals had six players shoot in the 70s and nine of the ten golfers competing shot under 86. It was a collective effort on a golf course where Mefford’s team has not fared well in the past.
“We have not played well here,” Mefford said. “We had a lot of three-putts. The greens were way faster than they were yesterday (at the Eagle Trace Invitational). The greens all have two or three tiers. You can three-putt from anywhere on about every hole. … We did enough to win. It’s really exciting for the kids.”
Frederick Douglas was second in the team standings with a 318. Wayne County placed fourth with 323. Russell closed out the top five with a collective score of 331, led by Gunner Cassity’s 75.
Greenup County coach and host Brad Stultz is thrilled with the growth of the event and teams’ interest to play in the area.
“It’s the first year that we had teams from Louisville, Whitley County and Wayne County,” Stultz said. “Two of Dylan (Stultz’s) best buddies are on Wayne County’s team. He played with one at Eagle Trace and they flip-flopped the lineup and he played with the other on Saturday. They had a great time.”
“It’s nice for them to meet other kids far away from home and hang out,” he added. “They get to learn new things.”
Greenup County Invitational
*Medalist
1. Mason County (309)—Mason Butler 74, Grant Owens 80, Logan Shepard 85, Jake Feldhaus 77, Quin Grooms 78.
2. Frederick Douglas (318)—Charlie Alley 70*, Carl Space 79, Drew Edwards 82, Luke Watson 87, Elijah Boyd 95.
3. Mason County “B” Team (320)—Zack Ring 79, Kaden Grooms 77, Tre Cracraft 78, Noah Gardner 86, Tyler Thompson 113.
4. Wayne County (323)—Gage Gregory 76, Gehrig Sexton 78, Aaron Hesse 83, Hunter Bell 86, Cade Foster 93.
5. Russell (331)—Gunner Cassity 78, Brody Kilburn 82, Torin Kirk 87, Kolton Kirk 87, Landon Scaggs 95.
6. East Carter (335)—Titus McGlone 79, Price Harris 80, Cody Fouts 90, Evan Napier 86, Lucas Crooks 111.
7. Fleming County (338)—Logan Hughes 79, Seth Hickerson 87, Hunter High 88, Adam Hargett 84, Calvin Dehart 99.
8. Rowan County (356)—Will Jones 80, Christian Parker 78, Connor Cristie 95, Rylan Bieghle 103, Calen Caskey 105.
T-9. Desales (359)—Brenden Pollock 79, Nick Coyle 96, Ethan Kleiner 94, Daulton Smith 90, Brent Reddington 102.
T-9. Lewis County (359)—Logan Liles 68*, Avery Sartin 82, Nathaniel Sweeney 92, Tristan Gilbert 117.
11. Ashland (370)—Connor Calhoun 71*, Parker Miller 91, Caleb Campbell 94, Isaac Campbell 120, Michael Blair 114.
12. Greenup County (383)—Dylan Stultz 79, Boone Gibson 85, Brody Blevins 97, RJ Veach 122
13. Whitley County (394)—RJ Osborne 99, Trey Lawson 101, Landon Siler 108, Ethan Bowlin 94, Caleb Strickland 100.
No Team Score
Boyd County—Alex Deborde 79, Blake Cook 88, Jacob Layne 114.
Lawrence County—JD Montgomery 82.
West Carter—Brayden Dehart 92, Nathan Webb 83, Xavier Rose