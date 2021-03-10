VANCEBURG Lewis County junior guard Logan Liles is one of the state’s best golfers. If he can putt next fall the way he shot the basketball Tuesday night in Vanceburg, he may be a state champion.
Liles scored 30 of his career-high 39 points in the first half as the Lions rolled past Greenup County, 92-50, to gain a share of the top seed, along with Russell and Raceland, in the 63rd District.
The Musketeers jumped to an early 4-3 behind buckets from Trenton Hannah and Boone Gibson. Then Liles began his Steph Curry impersonation from behind the 3-point line. He hit two from the left corner to start a 10-0 Lion run that ballooned to a 30-11 first quarter lead.
Liles hit six treys in the quarter en route to scoring 24 points in the opening stanza.
Liles felt it after the two corner 3s.
“I wasn’t feeling it coming into the game," he said. "Kolby (McCann) found me in the corner on some kick outs and I hit the first two and got into a rhythm. It is all about confidence. Just like putting in golf, you have to have confidence in your stroke and hitting those early shots gave me confidence. The hole gets bigger in both sports and the game is much easier.”
The Lions' hot shooting continued in the first half. They shot a sizzling 20 of 29 from the field, combining perimeter shooting with some excellent interior passing for easy layups to take a 56-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The teamwork was not lost on victorious Lions coach Scott Tackett.
“The most pleasing aspect of the first half for me was I never once had to tell the guys to find Logan," he said. "They knew he had the hot hand and got him open looks. We have preached me over we and no 'my turn' shots all season long. Trey Gerike had nine assists tonight and Bailey Thomas had seven. We had 25 assists on 36 made shots. That is very hard to beat.”
The Musketeers were 10 of 14 in the first half but were plagued by 13 of their 21 turnovers in the opening half. Sophomore Beau Barker scored all 19 of the Greenup County points in the second quarter. He was 4 for 4 from 3-point land as he made all seven of his shots in the quarter.
McCann scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half. The athletic senior also pulled down nine rebounds to narrowly miss a double-double. The Lions (12-8) continued to be productive offensively in the second half as they posted a season-high 92 points in the win.
Tackett had special praise for the red-hot Liles.
“Logan is a very dynamic offensive player," he said. "He can score at all three levels. He can put it on the floor to score, he can obviously shoot the 3, and he is very good from the free-throw line.”
Both Liles and Tackett are excited for the postseason, which begins Monday at The Palace at Raceland.
“We have won like eight of our last 11," Liles said. "I feel like our mental focus is very good on both sides of the ball. We will really enjoy the postseason. We had the 'Joe Hampton owns March' and now we have coach Tackett, who is pretty much the same style. They still talk and work well together. (Hampton) actually came in and talked with us pregame tonight. We like our chances next week.”
Tackett felt this was the Lions' best effort of the season.
“I was really pleased with our offensive execution and our defense was much better in the second half," he said. "I challenged them at halftime and they responded. We held (Greenup County) to 20 points in the second half. I put on the board: 'Eliminate ways to lose. Don’t throw the ball away, rebound the ball, play good defense.' I thought we were good in all of those areas.”
Barker led the Musketeers (5-15) with 26 points. Leading scorer and rebounder Hannah left the game in the first quarter with an apparent thigh injury.
The Lions win means a three-way tie for the top seed and a blind draw will decide seeds 1-3. When Tackett was asked if he will take Liles to the draw, he laughed, “We would love to take him, but only Josh (Hughes, Jay (Fite) and I can attend the meeting. If I could, I would take Logan because he definitely has the hot hand.”
Greenup County 11 19 6 14 50
Lewis County 30 26 17 19 92
GREENUP COUNTY FGS FTS REBS PTS
Barker 10-13 2-5 1 26
B Gibson 1-5 1-3. 1 3
Hannah 1-2 0-0 1 2
Wireman 1-3 1-2 3 3
Bays 3-4 1-2 3 7
J Gibson 0-0 0-0 3 0
Hewlett 0-0. 0-0 3 0
Adkins 2-3 2-3 6. 7
Halslop 0-0 1-2 0 1
Hunt 0-0 1-2 0 1
TOTALS 18-30 9-19 21 50
FG% 60.0 FTS% 47.4 3PT 6-10 (Barker 4-4, Adkins 1-1, Bays 1-2, Wireman 0-2, B. Gibson 0-1) PF: 13. Turnovers 21.
LEWIS COUNTY FGS FTS REBS PTS
Gerike 2-4 3-3 0 7
Liles 14-21 3-4 4 39
McCann 7-10 2-3 9 16
Thomas 2-4 0-0 5 4
Spencer 2-5 0-0 2 6
Jordan 3-3 1-5 1 8
Burriss 1-4 0-0 2 3
Noble 3-3 0-2 2 6
Ferguson 1-1 0-0 0 3
TOTALS 36-55 11-21 25 92
FG% 65.5 FT%52.4 3PT% 11-21 (Liles 8-11, Jordan 1-1, Ferguson 1-1, Burriss 1-4, Spencer 0-3, Thomas 0-1, McCann 0-1) PF: 12. Turnovers:5.
Officials: Dave Anderson, Bill Renzi, Dave Fields.