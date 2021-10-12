Two northeastern Kentucky high school golfers have qualified for the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s All-State teams.
Lewis County senior Logan Liles cracked the boys All-State first team and Paintsville sophomore Izzy Christy made the girls’ second team.
Liles was second-team All-State in 2020. He is the first area player to make first-team All-State since Elliott County’s Ryan Gillum did so in 2015. He was runner-up in the Region 8 Tournament at Laurel Oaks Golf Course in Maysville and finished in a tie for 30th in the state tournament last week at Bowling Green Country Club.
Christy, champion of the Region 11 Tournament and 10th at State, represents northeastern Kentucky on the All-State girls team after a year’s absence of local players. Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley and Ashland’s Kate Hanni were first-team All-State in 2019.
Among other players of area interest, Region 12 Tournament boys individual champion Logan McCormick of Montgomery County and Region 11 Tournament medalist Zach Watterson of Lee County made the first team, as well as Pikeville’s Cam Roberts. All compete in regions with NEKY players.
Taylor County junior Luke Coyle was named Mr. Golf and Marshall County eighth-grader Trinity Beth took home Ms. Golf honors for the second consecutive fall.
The teams are determined by points earned in tournament play.