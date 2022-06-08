LEXINGTON On Wednesday morning before the third round of the state tennis tournament, Ashland’s Alden Johnson woke up feeling congested.
It was not an ideal way to start the second day of his quest to improve upon last year’s finish at the event, when he exited in the round of 16.
Brushing his teeth in the bathroom, his father said, “Life is hard.”
It is a lesson both Johnsons have had to remind themselves of daily since September 2017. That was when, during a routine checkup, the 51-year-old David learned he had lung cancer.
Over time, the malignancy developed all the way to Stage III. Since then, he has undergone numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments and eventually had a lung removed.
“That perspective, it changed everything,” David said. “The reality that life is not guaranteed tomorrow shaped my relationship with my children.”
A former standout in his own right, having played collegiately at both Jefferson State College and the University of North Florida, David Johnson serves as one of the coaches for the Tomcat tennis team.
Despite being the region’s top tennis player, life has not been a cakewalk for Alden — even on the court, where the talented sophomore was a No. 5-8 seed in singles at this year’s state championship.
Witnessing the fragility of life has changed Alden.
“I had to grow up a lot quicker, I’d say that,” he said.
At Alden’s age, and as skilled as he is at tennis, it is easy to just expect future success is guaranteed. He has already won two consecutive 16th Region Tournament singles titles, and in each of his three trips to the state tournament, he has advanced further than the previous season. By all accounts, his future is bright.
But, his experience has come with lessons: it will not always be easy. There will be struggles along the way and every step provides a chance for growth. Do not take the opportunity for granted, but most of all, enjoy the experience.
“Say maybe he had a bad day at practice, or whatever the case may be, you just remind him that you have a house full of people who love you; tennis is just a game. In the grand scheme of things, it’s all fun,” David said. “(I tell him) just to be cognizant that this tennis is really a privilege. It’s something (you should) take seriously, but also keep it in its proper spot in his life.”
Has David’s condition changed Alden’s attitude to dealing with adversity?
“I think so,” David said. “When things seem sort of tough, maybe on the court or even at home, or whatever, you kind of fall back on (the cancer) and say, ‘You have a family that loves you, your dad’s healthy, you mom’s healthy, your sister’s healthy.’ It kind of keeps some of the things that tend to drag teenagers down and puts them into perspective.”
Case in point: In his State third-round match June 1, Alden had a tougher-than-expected contest with No. 9-16 seed Dylan Mather of Owensboro, but he was able to rise to the challenge and pull out the victory, sending him to the quarterfinals for the first time.
Throughout the tournament, David sat on the bench along the sideline. Alden frequently would look to his father for guidance.
“My dad is definitely one of my biggest role models. (The cancer is) definitely a big part of my life,” Alden said. “I try to cherish every single moment that I get with him and the stuff that we do together.”
David’s illness has brought about one unexpected benefit. It has drawn the two closer together.
“I would never wish cancer on anyone and I certainly would not have chosen to have ever gotten sick, but it has afforded me a lot of time with my children,” David said. “In this weird sort of way, it’s allowed me a lot of time with Alden to help him on his tennis journey. and it’s a silver lining in an otherwise really dark cloud.”
Fast forward four and a half years from the original diagnosis, and just a few days before the start of the state tournament, David received a clean bill of health.
For both David and Alden, the future remains promising. Yet nothing is guaranteed.
“You plan things out and life has a way of getting in the way,” David concluded. “But, you fight, you fight to live and you cherish every day that you have with the people you love. (All you can do is) just focus on the positive.”
Lesson learned.