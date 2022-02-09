LLOYD There were two seconds left in the third quarter when Lewis County's Liv Campbell made the layup.
The drive down the paint gave the Lions a 41-32 lead over Greenup County on the way to a 52-40 win over Greenup County at the Greenhouse.
Lewis County coach Jay Fite thought Campbell's field goal was the turning point because the Musketeers had closed the Lions' lead to 39-32.
“(Greenup County) had tightened it up,” Fite said. “To get a bucket there at the end, especially coming into a little intermission where we got a little break, a little breather, the kids did settle in.”
Greenup County coach Paul Miller agreed with Fite.
“I think at that time, the focus, all the fight they'd done, they got tired,” Miller said of his team. “I only think I played six kids, maybe seven. Once you play those limited kids, kids are tired and focus goes.”
Lewis County thus snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 12-9 overall and 2-2 in 63rd District seeding. Campbell and Cheyenne D'Souza led their team with 14 points each, and Sarah Paige Weddington and Maddie Johnson scored 12 apiece.
The Lions also recovered from last week's rough patch – losses to two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion Russell and 22-5 Morgan County.
Fite wasn't nervous when the Musketeers closed to 39-32.
“We knew that as a team (Greenup County) would make a run,” Fite said. “They've had a good year; they're not going to lay down for anybody, especially on their home floor.”
Before Campbell's bucket, Lewis County parlayed a 28-18 halftime lead to a seemingly runaway 37-20 on Weddington's four points and one of Johnson's four 3-pointers.
Nothing was sealed because of Emily Maynard's four points and Emma Frazier's two for the Musketeers.
Here's when Greenup County's icy shooting hurt. The Musketeers made just one field goal over the final 4:36, while two free throws each from Weddington and Campbell and D'Souza's bucket with a second left became a 28-18 lead.
It also didn't help Greenup County to have leading scorer Rachel Bush with three fouls. She sat out the entire second quarter and eventually fouled out.
“And that hurt our flow,” Miller said. “We couldn't, defensively, do what we wanted to do. It's just unfortunate.”
The Lions easily handled the Musketeers, 64-42, Jan. 24 in Vanceburg. Weddington and D'Souza equaled Greenup County's total by themselves – Weddington scored 23 with nine rebounds, and D'Souza added 19 and 13 boards.
On Tuesday, Greenup County (16-7, 0-4 district seeding) limited Weddington to a single field goal and four points at intermission by double-teaming her with Maynard in back and a guard in front. It was a strategy the Musketeers didn't try last month.
“I think we did a pretty good job with that,” Miller said of Tuesday's effort. “Combined, (Weddington and D'Souza) got 24 this time, about half.”
Two problems, however, with that plan: Johnson knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half, and Greenup County shot just 26% from the field and 30% for the evening.
Johnson believed she had made four long, far ones before. “Not very often, though,” she said.
By the second quarter, Lewis County found another thing to exploit. Campbell and D'Souza scored on down-the-lane drives, which gave the Lions a 17-12 advantage – which Greenup County cut to 17-16 on Emily Maynard's bucket and two free throws.
Campbell's bucket started a 7-4 run in the fourth quarter that put the Lions ahead to stay, 44-32, less than 90 seconds in. Maynard led Greenup County with 14 points, and Emma Frazier added 11.
“We were there for each other,” Campbell said. “It was a great team effort.”
LEWIS CO. 13 15 13 11 – 52
GREENUP CO. 8 10 14 8 – 40
Lewis Co. (52) — Johnson 12, Weddington 12, D'Souza 14, Campbell 14. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Johnson 4). FT: 14-18. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.
Greenup Co. (40) — Maynard 14, Karle 6, Frazier 11, Bush 9. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Maynard 2, Frazier). FT: 7-8. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Bush.