Even after receiving a state-level award for his work as an officiating assigner, as the latest act in a long career arbiting games in northeastern Kentucky, Paul Lewis doesn’t have any imminent plans to stop.
Some people say they get out of the field because their body is telling them to. Lewis’s body, he says, is quite literally telling him the opposite.
“I used to get butterflies before every basketball game, and I officiated basketball for 40 years,” Lewis said. “I always heard, if you don’t get those butterflies before a game anymore, then it’s time to get out. I can tell you, I still get them.”
That’s a product, Lewis said, of trying to make sure the officials he’s assigned to 16th Region volleyball matches and the umpires he sends to region softball games are the right ones, and that they are prepared to do so.
Lewis has done that job well enough to be named the KHSAA’s Larry G. Boucher Assigner of the Year.
The namesake of the award is meaningful to the 66-year-old Lewis, he said. Boucher, a KHSAA assistant commissioner from 1991-2008, spoke words of encouragement to Lewis that stuck, he said, when he took over as the region’s volleyball assigner 13 years ago.
“Larry said, ‘You will do a very good job at this, and you know why I know that?’ ... ‘Because you care,’” Lewis recalled, “and I never forgot that. I just try to keep that at the forefront of what I do. I care.
“Some of the guys will kid me and tell me I care to a fault because I overthink and overanalyze everything. But I think as long as I keep that in mind, that I care, that has been my guide.”
Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner used the same phrasing to praise Lewis.
“Paul is great. He’s easy to work with and accommodating to everyone’s schedules and preferences,” she said. “He genuinely cares about the quality of his refs and is always good for a quality chat any time I see him. He’s extremely well-deserving of this award.”
Lewis County softball coach Chad Case concurred.
“Being a first-year coach and not fully knowing the process, Paul Lewis walked me through everything I needed to know,” Case said. “He was patient, understanding and always available. We are lucky to have him in the 16th Region and state assigner of the year is well-deserved.”
According to Lewis, when he took the reins as volleyball assigner, the 16th Region had 15 officials on its books.
“We now have 45,” Lewis said, “and we still have the same number of schools, but they play more matches and they have more Saturday tournaments where there’s games going on all day, so we need more people.”
One way the 16th Region has bulked up its officiating roster is with a program to get graduating volleyball-playing seniors into the fold, Lewis said. With the backing of Charlie Baker, the president of the region’s volleyball officiating association, the program has flourished and the number of officials has swelled.
Caroline Caudill, a 2022 Ashland graduate, is one of the latest to take advantage of the program, Lewis said.
“She finished her senior season last fall, so in January, she started training with us,” Lewis said of Caudill. “She worked March and April through the middle school season. She’s gonna go to Morehead State, and she’ll be back this fall doing JV and varsity games. So that’s a recruiting thing that has really helped a lot in volleyball, because it’s probably the least expensive to get into (as an official).”
Softball is on the opposite end of the spectrum, as one of the more expensive sports to begin umpiring, so the region has had more trouble attracting new blood in that sport, Lewis said. But he has pressed on there, too.
“It is constantly a challenge,” Lewis said, “but in one of our statewide assigners meetings, I know (KHSAA assistant) commissioner (Butch) Cope made the comment one time that, some of you people that are having trouble recruiting, you might want to give Paul a call and see what’s going on there.”
Lewis honed his philosophy and style early in his time in that job by observing former assigners Bob Crager, Ron Dixon and Kenny Clark, he said, as well as longtime basketball assigner Joe Billman.
Now Lewis is an old hand at it — but, at 66, has no intention of stopping any time soon. He’ll still be omnipresent as a spectator at the region’s biggest softball and volleyball contests — pad and pen in tow.
“I hope to do this as long as I can, and as long as they will allow me to,” Lewis said, “because I still get excited about the sports.
“I get butterflies when my team takes the court or takes the field, just like a coach or a player does.”
To begin the process of becoming an official in any KHSAA sport, contact Lewis at paulump10@aol.com.