VANCEBURG With an exhilarating win over district foe Powell County, Lewis County has tied for its most wins in a season since 2014 — with five regular season games to go.
The Lions coupled another big effort from Austin Howard and a magnificent goal-line stop to seal a 34-29 victory on homecoming on Friday.
Powell County put together a stop on downs, and a quick score to begin the game, giving the visitors some momentum.
Just moments later, Howard took off for a 35-yard rushing touchdown, but the conversion wasn’t successful.
After Howard scored his first touchdown of the game, the Pirates' Larry Shifflet answered with his second touchdown of the half. In total, Shifflet ran for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewis County quarterback Ayden Cooper wanted in on the offensive action and scored a touchdown himself less than a minute later.
Two touchdowns to begin the second quarter seemed like a lot, but both teams didn’t think so.
Preston Spangler added to Powell County’s lead with a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion, making it 21-12 Pirates midway through the second quarter.
Four different players had already scored a rushing touchdown. Finally, the Lions were able to get the passing game going a little bit, and Cooper hit Jaxon Rister for a 30-yard touchdown.
With Cooper and Rister getting six of their own, Howard went above that and scored his second touchdown of the game as well. From that score, Lewis County went into halftime up 26-21.
Both teams came out slow in the second half, but finally Lions receiver Trey Gerike broke the dry spell with a 13-yard touchdown catch to make it 34-21 with 2:59 to play in the third.
It looked like Lewis County was going to pull away, but Powell County wasn’t ready to give up. Aiden Larrison got a score on the board in the fourth quarter, getting the Pirates within 34-29 with 8:54 to play.
Powell County got a stop with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The rushing game had been working all night, so the Pirates stuck with it.
Slowly, marching down the field, the time ticked down to just four seconds. The Pirates were moving the ball with ease, and they were just four yards away from getting their second win of the season.
“The big thing was making sure our guys don’t let any adversity hurt them. We’re going to coach them through the whole game, and they know that. Some of the guys have their wrists taped up and on there it says my way," Lions coach Gene Peterson said. "They know they’re going to play that way. They have bought into it, and they believe it. I trust those guys to make the right plays."
It showed because the Lewis County defense came up with a huge stop. Powell County went with the run, but it went nowhere.
For the first time since 2006, the Lions were able to win back-to-back meetings against Powell County.
“Our kids played so hard tonight, and when you play against a (Pirates coach) Mike Jones team, his teams are always so tough with the offense that they run … we had to get up on them, try and cause a turnover, and we did that,” Peterson said.
Howard came up big with another amazing game. He finished with 216 yards, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and an electric night on defense.
“We’re always going to make sure the ball gets in his hands, one way, shape or form. They were set up to stop him, and they were calling out our plays, but I said I really don’t care because they’re still going to execute, and they did,” Peterson said.
Cooper collected 58 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 102 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Along with Shifflet, Spangler put together a solid performance with 71 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.
With the close loss, the Pirates fall to 1-5.
POWELL CO. 7 14 0 8 – 29
LEWIS CO. 6 20 8 0 – 34
FIRST QUARTER
PC — Larry Shifflet 4 run (kick fails), 3:39
LC — Austin Howard 35 run (run fails), 1:45
SECOND QUARTER
PC — Shifflet 46 run (kick fails), 11:12
LC — Cooper run (run fails), 10:50
PC — Preston Spangler 4 run (Spangler run), 7:43
LC — Jaxon Rister 30 pass from Cooper (run fails), 6:40
LC — Howard 4 run (Howard run), 6:18
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Trey Gerike 13 pass from Cooper (Braedyn McGlone run), 2:59
FOURTH QUARTER
PC — Aiden Larrison 2 run (run good), 8:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Powell County rushing: Shifflet 34-246, Wells 13-71, Spangler 10-71, Larrison 9-41, McCoy 1-5.
Lewis County rushing: Howard 19-216, Cooper 6-102.
Powell County passing: McCoy 0 of 3, Larrison 0 of 1, 1 interception.
Lewis County passing: Cooper 3 of 7 for 58 yards.
Powell County receiving: None.
Lewis County receiving: Rister 1-30, Howard 1-15, Gerike 1-13.