GRAYSON Lewis County coach Chad Case knew when took over the Lions softball team this season his team would have a target on its back.
The defending 16th Region Tournament champions and state semifinalists, who edged Greenup County 2-1 Wednesday night in Vanceburg, found themselves in a tight 4-1 contest after five innings against 15-3 East Carter Thursday night in Grayson.
The Lions, led by the hitting trio of Kayla Sullivan, Emily Cole and Alanna Puente, exploded for six runs over the final two innings for a 10-2 victory.
“I told my kids from Day 1 anytime we step on the field we are going to get everybody’s best game,” Casesaid. “We saw it against Greenup last night, Raceland earlier in the season. The girls have responded very well to be 18-1 at this point of the season.”
The Lions broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third as Sullivan looped a double to right field and scored from second on an excellent sacrifice bunt by Sarah Paige Weddington. Cole, who collected five hits on the night, doubled to center field and scored the Lions’ second run on a single by Puente.
Cole was just as dominant in the circle as she was at the plate. She allowed only two hits in the first four innings while striking out 10 batters.
The Lion bats came alive in the fifth inning with a barrage of line shots that East Carter pitcher Stephany Tussey absorbed to her shin, midsection and shoulder. The gritty freshman continued to pitch through the pain. The Lions’ first five batters in the inning had singles as Lions stretched their lead to 4-0. Cole and Puente each had a RBI in the inning.
East Carter coach Derek Calhoun was impressed by his pitcher’s toughness.
“Stephany is tough as nails,” Calhoun said. “That is why she is out there. I knew it would take a lot for her to come out of the game. She pitched a heckuva ball game against an excellent team.”
The Raiders took advantage of two walks, a HBP and a passed ball to plate their first run in the bottom of the inning to cut the Lewis County lead to 4-1.
The Lions countered with Sullivan’s second double with one out in the sixth and Cole ripped her fourth hit to give the Lions a 5-1 cushion heading to the seventh.
Lewis County sent nine batters to the plate in its final at-bat. Kelsi Tackett led off the seventh with a single and scored on a double by shortstop Maddie Johnson to extend the lead to 6-1. Johnson reached base four times in the game.
A deep single to center field by Cole plated two runs and another run scored on an overthrow by East Carter. The five-run inning put the Lions out in front, 10-1.
East Carter added a run in the seventh on two Lewis County errors and a passed ball to make the final count 10-2 in favor of the Lions.
Case was very pleased with offensive attack of his squad.
“It took us a little while to get started, but once we got going, it was like a chain reaction,” he said. “We knew it would be a tough game. Tussey is a solid pitcher and I am pleased with this win on the road.”
Calhoun thought his team battled the Lions well for four innings.
“We did pretty well and Stephany was keeping them off-balance,” he said. “About the fifth inning, they started hitting the ball better and we made a few mistakes. We took some bad angles in the outfield on some balls and some mistakes in the infield. You can’t do those things against a good ball club.”
Cole ended the game with 17 strikeouts while only allowing three hits and one earned run.
“There is not enough good things I can say about Emily,” Case said. “She comes out and produces every day, not just pitching but hitting as well. I couldn’t be more proud of her and blessed to be a part of the journey she is on right now. It is pretty amazing.”
Cole led the Lions with five hits while Sullivan and Puente added three and two hits, respectively.
Tussey, Chloe Shelton and Trina Porter each had a hit for the Raiders.
LEWIS CO. 002 021 5 — 10 14 2
E. CARTER 000 010 1 — 2 3 1
Cole and Lucas; Tussey and Porter. W — Cole. L — Tussey. 2B — Sullivan 2 (LC), Cole (LC), Johnson (LC).