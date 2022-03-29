VANCEBURG You may know Emily Cole for the way she throws a softball.
On Tuesday, Lewis County’s junior pitcher reminded folks she can hit a little, too. Her second-inning grand slam – the first of her career – was the big hit in the Lions’ 10-0 win in six innings over Russell.
Cole was 2 for 2 from the plate, and she scored twice.
“I like to be quiet during hitting and be a little force nobody expects,” Cole said.
Cole was pretty good in the circle, too: her 15 strikeouts gives her 85 and just four walks in 36 innings pitched, and the shutout should lower her 0.70 earned run average.
Cole’s fastball routinely reaches 65 mph. She said her off-speed rise ball and drop ball have improved.
“I tried to focus more on my spin, getting my spin pitches working, and Kelsi (Tackett) behind the plate’s really helped me this year,” Cole said. “I feel like they were out pitches in the past. Now, I can work them through the zone and get them more eye-level.”
You don’t usually score 10 runs with one player contributing, and the defending 16th Region champion Lions didn’t. Shortstop Kayla Sullivan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and first baseman Sarah Paige Weddington scored twice.
“I’m six games in, and I’m very confident in the team right now,” first-year Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “One thing I’ve noticed so far is, we come out really hot; we’ll jump up five or six runs and then we let off the gas a little bit.”
Russell (2-4, 0-1 63rd District seeding) remained severely shorthanded; coach Nikki Beek said after Friday’s 12-2 loss at Rowan County at least six Red Devils were out. There’s now one more injury: starting pitcher Audrey Patel, who went down in Monday’s 13-0 loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame when a line drive smacked her left shin.
Beek was nevertheless encouraged because pitcher Lili Smith kept Lewis County off the scoreboard for three innings.
“We kind of settled in and found a groove,” Beek said. “It seems so far we’ve had one inning where things kind of get away from us, but it’s good to see how they’re responding now.”
Lewis County (6-0, 1-0 district) needed only one first-inning hit – Sullivan’s infield single – to score three times. A combined five stolen bases (Sullivan had two), a couple fielder’s choices and a wild pitch plated Sullivan, Weddington and Cole.
Russell runners reached base in the first three at-bats. Smith made it to third in the first, Samantha Roark reached second an inning later, and Savanna Atkinson made it to second in the third frame.
Problem for Russell was, the attacks fizzled the same way – Cole striking out a Red Devil.
The Lions scored five times in the second. Before Cole’s long, far one, Weddington’s bases-loaded walk scored Cheyenne D’Souza.
Alanna Puente’s double opened Lewis County’s game-ending two-run rally in the sixth. She scored on Kaylen Case’s bases-loaded walk, and Tackett came home on a wild pitch.
RUSSELL 000 000 — 0 2 1
LEWIS CO. 350 002 — 10 8 2
Smith and Atkinson; Cole and K. Tackett. W — Cole. L — Smith. HR — Cole (LC). 2B — Puente (LC).