WESTWOOD Logan Liles found calm in chaos — so much so he didn’t mind egging on a little more of it.
As Lewis County’s junior sharpshooter stood at the foul line awaiting technical free throws with 2:37 to go in the second quarter on Thursday night at George Cooke Memorial Gym, Fairview’s famously passionate fans got loud, as is standard procedure when the visitor is taking charity tosses.
Liles rolled the first one in anyway, then glanced in the direction of the Eagles’ bench and lifted his arms, as if to exhort more noise.
Asked about that moment after the game, before Liles could respond, Lions coach Scott Tackett intercepted the question and chimed in, “They were raising Cain over there, and he wanted more of it!”
Liles concurred, grinning: “You get involved in the heat of the moment. The bench is going, the opposing bench is going, obviously the fans are going, and you kinda get a little amped up. Doing that kinda keeps me calm in the moment.”
It worked: Liles sank the second one, too, and then canned two more technical free throws 54 seconds later. By then, the Lions were well on their way to a 55-33 victory.
Logan Liles dropped in 17 points, Kolby McCann scored 16 and Trey Gerike netted 13 for the Lions. Gerike’s 3-pointer on the first possession of the game gave Lewis County the lead for good.
And the Lions held Eagles not named Jaxon Manning scoreless from the field until Tucker Adams banked in a trey with 18 seconds remaining.
“We were gonna face-guard and limit Manning’s touches,” Tackett said. “He is so good, he could play and start for anybody in this region and a lot of other regions. I can’t say enough good things about him. I put Trey Gerike on him, who’s been a lockdown dude for us all year.
“Obviously Jaxon was our focus, and we thought we got him out of a little bit of rhythm by running and jumping early. So we decided whenever Manning had the ball in his hands, we were gonna run and try to get it out of his hands.”
Manning still scored a game-high 24 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 showing at the foul line, and Fairview got within 11-7 on two buckets from Manning in the first two minutes of the second quarter.
But the Eagles (4-9) didn’t make another field goal until another Manning drive at the 3:52 mark of the third quarter, some 10 minutes and 27 seconds of game time later.
“When you shoot 7 for 39, you can’t make a lot of excuses,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “That’s not gonna get the job done.”
Meanwhile, Lewis County (6-5) used an 18-6 second-quarter run, fueled by nine free throws. Four of those charity tosses came off two technical fouls called on the Eagles bench in a span of 54 seconds late in the first half.
Lewis County shot 19 for 54 from the field (35.1%) and 14 for 29 at the foul line (48.3%) but made that stand up by holding Fairview to a 17.9% showing on field goals and forcing 21 Eagles turnovers.
“We got a chance to go on a really good streak here of a few games,” Liles said. “Our defense has been off the charts the past couple games. We’re still getting there momentum-wise on the offensive end, but defense, we’re playing really nice.”
Lewis County out-rebounded Fairview 42-36. Four of the Lions’ starters had at least five rebounds, led by McCann’s nine. Manning collected eight boards and Steven “Bubba” Day cleared seven for the Eagles.
Lewis County led by 29 on two occasions in the second half before Fairview mustered a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought (Lewis County) just won the physical battle with us in every facet of the game,” Newton said. “We backed down tonight, took a step backwards.
“I’m not gonna make excuses. We’re tired and beat up a little bit. You got (Cameron) Shannon (out) and (Cody) Caldwell’s limping and Manning’s got bruises up his hip and side and arms and everything else.”
The Lions have won the last five meetings with the Eagles. Fairview last beat Lewis County on Jan. 24, 2017.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
McCann 5-9 6-10 9 16
Thomas 1-5 1-2 3 3
Liles 5-12 5-9 6 17
Gerike 5-15 2-3 5 13
Spencer 2-4 0-1 5 4
Burriss 0-4 0-0 2 0
Noble 0-2 0-4 2 0
Sizemore 0-1 0-0 1 0
Jordan 1-2 0-0 2 2
Box 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hardy 0-0 0-0 0 0
Collins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 7
TOTAL 19-54 14-29 42 55
FG Pct.: 35.1. FT Pct.: 48.3. 3-pointers: 3-15 (Liles 2-4, Gerike 1-4, Thomas 0-2, Burriss 0-3, Sizemore 0-1, Jordan 0-1). PF: 22. Fouled out: McCann, Thomas. Turnovers: 12.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Tucker 0-6 1-1 2 1
Day 0-7 3-6 7 3
Caldwell 0-2 0-1 3 0
Terry 0-1 0-0 2 0
Manning 6-11 10-10 8 24
Mitchell 0-2 0-0 3 0
Harper 0-5 2-2 1 2
Adams 1-3 0-0 2 3
Muncy 0-1 0-0 3 0
Sparks 0-1 0-0 0 0
Mills 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 7-39 16-20 36 33
FG Pct.: 17.9. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 3-17 (Manning 2-4, Adams 1-2, Tucker 0-3, Day 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Harper 0-2, Muncy 0-1, Sparks 0-1). PF: 21. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 21. Technical fouls: Bench, bench.
LEWIS CO. 11 19 16 9 — 55
FAIRVIEW 3 12 4 14 — 33
Officials: Kenny Huddleston, Gavin Ramsey and Bill Renzi.