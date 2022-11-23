RACELAND Mark Lewis has proudly worn the orange and black for five decades.
He was an assistant coach for the legendary Bob Lutz at Ironton for 33 seasons. In 2006, Lewis chose to bring his wealth of knowledge across the Ohio River and hopes his 17th year on the Raceland sideline will last nine more days.
Lewis has cemented his historic place at both schools — both rich football programs with proud pasts and bright futures — and has left an indelible impact on many players and coaches along the way.
“I still live over in Ironton,” Lewis said. “The two communities are the same way. They are passionate about their sports, especially football. The atmosphere is different here (at Raceland). You’ve got people sitting in their folding chairs around the end zones and around the track. Two great coaching staffs that are similar and have been here a long time.
“I kept the same colors. I didn’t have to change anything, except wear a different patch on my jacket.”
Lewis is quick to deflect any attention away from himself and put it on those around him.
Rams coach Michael Salmons can feel the imprint his defensive coordinator and longtime assistant has made every day. It’s become engrained in his own coaching evolution. Lewis’s durability and determination are only outweighed by his desire to put team aspirations far above his own.
“It’s how you treat people,” Salmons said. “He’s coached 50 years of high school football and never been a head coach. I think that’s important to recognize. He lives to serve. Most times, if you do a job for 50 years, at some point, you want to be in charge. He’s never really been that guy.
“You learn and watch how guys like him go about their business and carry themselves,” he added. “You take parts of him and make it part of you. You can never be him, but try to carry that on because he has meant a lot to our program for the last 17 years.”
Lewis brought stability and success from the Fighting Tigers gridiron to other sports at Ironton.
He spent 12 years as the baseball coach during one of the program’s most profitable times.
The Fighting Tigers won seven sectional titles, four district crowns and one region championship under his leadership. Lewis led Ironton to a state final appearance in 1998.
He also skippered the softball team and guided several wrestlers to the state stage during his tenure at Ironton.
Lewis said the game of football has quickly progressed and adjustments must be made to keep up.
“The game has changed in terms of the speed factor,” Lewis said. “Years ago, when you had the ball, 40 snaps were a lot for one game. It was so slow from running the ball. We didn’t throw the ball much back then. Now, you’re getting 60 to 70 snaps a game. It’s why we play guys just one way as much as we can, even on our level.”
Lewis always wanted to be a teacher and a coach. After graduating from Marshall, he applied at different schools in the area. He arrived at Ironton one day when the Tigers needed coaches to help instruct the younger teams.
The math teacher became a valuable addition, alongside Lutz,on the varsity staff during their time together, which included state championships in 1979 and 1989.
Salmons said Lewis is a detail-oriented guy and his preparation keeps him ahead of the game.
“If one guy could put their finger on it, everybody would try to duplicate it,” Salmons said. “His preparation is unmatched. Kids will know if you are snowing them or if you’re sincere. He’s always been sincere. He takes on the personification of our team and our community. The kids know how much he cares and there is no end to how far he’ll go for them.”
Randy Vanderhoof has worked in the coaching ranks at Raceland for nearly 40 years. He led the football team from 1997-2009. and like Lewis, he has skippered other sports, including girls basketball and baseball.
Vanderhoof rejoined Lewis on the Rams staff in 2015. Both hold the title of Raceland coaching royalty, and their first priority will always be the players.
“Coach Lewis loves kids,” Vanderhoof said. “He is a great classroom teacher too, and being around kids kind of keeps you young. Kids haven’t changed much over the years. They just need discipline and to know that someone cares about them. He’s been a great mentor for them.”
Junior linebacker Cam Bell has collected 65 tackles and leads Raceland with 4.5 sacks. He said the team respects Lewis because they know his experience will make them better players and people.
“He’s been around football for a long time,” Bell said. “He’s always told us to run to the football. He talks about 11-30. It’s 11 men to the ball to get a three-and-out. It’s probably one of the main things that he’s taught me.”
Lewis’s change of venue wasn’t exactly a holiday miracle. But a chance encounter during the prime shopping season gave the Rams one of their best gridiron gifts in 2006.
“We got to know coach Lewis when he was the baseball coach at Ironton,” Vanderhoof said. “Our teams played each other every year. If I remember correctly, my wife and I ran into coach Lewis and his wife at the mall on Christmas break. He said that he might retire at Ironton. I said, ‘If you do, come on over.’
“I didn’t think anything else about it at the time,” he continued. “We were in the field house the next summer and here comes coach Lewis. He had his grandson on his arm, and he said, ‘I’m here.’ We knew it would be a slam dunk hire for our kids and the school.”
Lewis brought new energy when he arrived at Raceland. He’s been an assistant under three different coaches: T.J. Maynard, Vanderhoof and Salmons.
The Rams won 30 games in his first three seasons. Lewis worked with the defense and was part of Raceland’s first region championship in 2013 after that side of the ball held Pikeville to just three points. The Panthers averaged 49 points in the 12 games prior.
The progression starts in the offseason where Lewis uses his toughness and vitality to inspire the Rams during team camp.
“I’ve been playing varsity for three years now,” Bell said. “At first, he was kind of intimidating, but after I got to know him, he quickly became one of my favorite coaches. My best memories are of him waking us at team camp after hearing him blow that whistle at 6 a.m.”
“At our team camp in the gym, the basketball coaches let us use their locker room,” Vanderhoof added. “You look over at coach Lewis and he has a sheet and no pillow. … He slept on his arm all week. He’s a tough-minded person and kids can relate to that.”
Sports may have changed, but Lewis never alters his coaching philosophy. It becomes an important tool during the postseason.
Raceland will host Louisville Holy Cross in the Class A semifinals on Friday night. It will be the first time the two teams have met on a football field.
It won’t be the last time that Lewis will put his coaching hat on. He doesn’t see himself slowing down any time soon.
“It’s been a lot of fun dealing with the kids and seeing how hard they work to improve,” he said.
If the Rams are successful against the Cougars, Lewis will coach in his 10th state championship seven days later in Lexington.
He lives by the same advice he gives to his players. Savor the moment.
“I tell the kids to show up and enjoy it,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t come around all the time. I’ve been very blessed to be part of everything we had over at Ironton and here at Raceland. I talked with Mike the other day, and this will be our sixth trip to the state semifinals. Six out of 10 is pretty good.”