VANCEBURG You noticed the bright orange shooting shirts Lewis County's boys basketball team wore during Friday's game against Greenup County.
The ones with “#WeWillWinn” in royal blue and white on the back.
The Lions ultimately did what the shirts proclaimed. They notched a 53-47 victory thanks to Trey Gerike's 20 points and Logan Liles' 19.
Before the game, Lewis County honored Winston Campbell, a 3-year-old Vanceburg boy who is battling leukemia, with a moment of silence. He is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Older brother Tate Campbell is a Lewis County ball boy.
Gerike has watched a few Facebook videos of Winston. “He's just full of joy every time I see him,” he said.
Liles likewise misses Winston's joy on the sidelines.
“It's fun to watch him be stress-free,” Liles said. “We don't get to see that anymore … It's not only a burden on that family now. A family is a community; the whole community's behind him.”
For Greenup County (6-10, 1-2 in the 63rd District), not having 6-foot-4 Trenton Hannah was as much a factor as anything Lewis County did. He leads the Musketeers with 12.8 points a game, and he alters numerous shots.
“We prepared as if (Hannah) was going to play,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “We didn't know he wasn't going to play.”
Hannah first injured his ankle in a 45-41 loss Jan. 4 at Elliott County and aggravated it in a 71-50 defeat Jan. 14 at Russell.
“We really needed him,” Greenup County coach Steve Barker said. “When he's in the game, he has to be found, people have to know where he is. (Friday), we didn't have any inside presence.
“We didn't execute on the offensive end. I just think (Lewis County was) tougher than we were.”
To compensate for Hannah's absence, Greenup County scrapped its zone defenses for half-court man-to-man looks.
“We, as coaches, had been working on our zone offense so much that we had to call some timeouts and refresh some memory, so to speak,” Tackett said. “It changed us defensively more than anything because 75% of the stuff they run, from film, looks like they're looking to try and get him a touch. (Friday), they're looking for dribble penetration and kick-outs more than they have in the past.”
Lewis County (4-12, 1-0) did not take much advantage of the available driving lanes at first. The Musketeers opened with a 16-11 lead after one quarter, while the Lions had just one field goal – a Liles 3-pointer from the top of the key– and two Gerike free throws over the final five minutes.
With Hannah gone, Lewis County had lots of driving lanes. Liles' 5-footer gave the Lions a 27-26 lead midway through the the third quarter, which Gerike eventually expanded to 40-30 less than a minute into the fourth.
Greenup County closed to within 44-40 on two Eli Adkins buckets, and Logan Bays' two free throws with 1:44 left pulled the Musketeers to within 46-44.
“For whatever reason we didn't execute and they got a couple looks,” Tackett said. “Next thing you know, we're in a dogfight.”
Liles countered with a journey around multiple Greenup County defenders for a 5-footer jumper and free throw with 1:33 left. He thought the Lions were in the double-bonus at the free throw line.
“I figured even if I didn't get a bucket driving pretty much coast-to-coast, there was going to be a foul somewhere,” Liles said. “ … I thought it was a smart choice.”
Carson Wireman led Greenup County with 12 points.
A prayer vigil for Winston Campbell and three other Lewis County children struggling with illnesses – Timothy Thurman and Landon Clark of Vanceburg and Kyle Kimbler of Firebrick – will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Vanceburg First Baptist Church, 127 Market Street.
“I feel like our community should come together,” said Dennis Prater, the Lewis County custodian, who organized the event.
GREENUP CO. 16 7 7 17 — 47
LEWIS CO. 11 8 19 15 — 53
Greenup Co. (47) — , Wireman 12, Barker 6, Adkins 8, Gibson 7, Underwood 7, Bays 7. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Wireman 3, Gibson, Barker). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
Lewis Co. (53) — Liles 19, T. Gerike 20, Noble 9, Tackett 3, Ferguson 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Liles 3, Tackett). FT: 15-20. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.