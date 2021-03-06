VANCEBURG Lewis County’s leading scorer was 0 for 5 from the field midway through the third quarter on Friday night.
Then, all of a sudden, Kolby McCann couldn’t miss.
McCann made six straight shots, including the first two buckets to spark a 20-6 run, as Lewis County beat Elliott County, 56-42.
The game was tied at 26 midway through the third quarter before McCann, who sat most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, went to work. He scored on consecutive possessions, Logan Liles drained his fourth 3-pointer and Bailey Thomas netted the next five points.
“(McCann) short-armed a few things early, and we started to play through him a little bit, and he got a little bit of a rhythm,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said, “and once we did that, he was able to get hot, we ran some isos on the back side and he was able to get in the flow.”
McCann continued his surge with the first six points of the fourth frame and Elliott County was never closer than nine points after that.
“We had to get used to all the different defenses they played,” McCann said of Elliott County. “They change defenses so much. We just have to learn how to run the right plays at the right time.”
Liles led all scorers with 21 points for Lewis County (10-8), which won for the sixth time in its last nine outings. Thomas dropped in 14 points. McCann grabbed nine rebounds to go with his 15 points, all in the final 12 minutes of play.
“I think it just makes us harder to prepare for,” Tackett said of the shared production. “We feel like we’ve got four guys that, depending on matchups, we can exploit, and that’s what we try to do. We’ve got stuff in for all of them, and they do a good job getting to the rim.”
Elliott County coach Greg Adkins said McCann set that up with his movement without the ball, once he was able to get onto the floor and stay there.
“I’ll tell you, that young man cuts really well without the ball,” Adkins said. “We didn’t do a really good job chasing him. Our energy level was certainly down from where we’ve been at and what we really want to be at.”
Bryson Dickerson totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds for Elliott County (5-8), which saw a three-game win streak conclude.
Dickerson hit two free throws and Eli Griffith scored in the lane for Elliott County to begin the second half to tie the score at 26. But McCann put Lewis County ahead to stay at the 3:44 mark.
Dickerson converted two more of his six charity tosses to get Elliott County back within 49-39 with 3:02 remaining. But Lewis County retained possession for the next 77 seconds until Liles tallied in the lane with 1:45 to go.
“I told (my players), this is exactly how tournament games go,” Tackett said. “That was a grinder.”
Elliott County was 13 for 41 (31.7) from the field, which exacerbated its problems as Lewis County made its run. Elliott County only had one bucket from the field during a six-minute-plus stretch bridging the end of the third frame and beginning of the fourth.
“Lewis County got after the basketball and really didn’t give us a chance to get out in the open floor,” Adkins said, “and in the halfcourt, we just really had a hard time finding energy tonight.”
Concurred Tackett: “To hold (Elliott County) to 22 in the first half and 20 in the second half, that’s a testament to how hard we worked on the defensive end, and that’s our identity. That’s who we are.”
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 1-9 0-0 3 2
Whitt 2-8 0-2 1 4
G. Griffith 2-4 3-4 3 9
Lyons 1-8 2-4 5 4
Dickerson 5-8 6-6 11 17
Buckner 0-1 0-0 3 0
Whitley 2-3 2-3 1 6
Team 3
TOTAL 13-41 13-19 30 42
FG Pct.: 31.7. FT Pct.: 68.4. 3-pointers: 3-13 (G. Griffith 2-3, Dickerson 1-1, E. Griffith 0-6, Whitt 0-2, Lyons 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Liles 8-12 1-2 4 21
Gerike 2-12 2-2 5 6
Spencer 0-2 0-0 2 0
McCann 7-13 1-2 9 15
Thomas 5-10 4-7 5 14
Jordan 0-1 0-0 2 0
Noble 0-1 0-0 1 0
Burriss 0-1 0-0 1 0
Sizemore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 22-52 8-13 33 56
FG Pct.: 42.3. FT Pct.: 61.5. 3-pointers: 4-13 (Liles 4-6, Gerike 0-6, Spencer 0-1, McCann 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Jordan 0-1, Burriss 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
ELLIOTT CO. 9 13 10 15 — 47
LEWIS CO. 12 14 12 18 — 56
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Charlie Graham and Brian Keltner.