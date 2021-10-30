WESTWOOD Lewis County didn't know yet late Friday night whether a Class 3A football playoff berth is in the offing.
Friday, however, the Lions stated their case by defeating Fairview, 28-14, behind Ethan Sizemore's 130 total yards with three touchdowns.
Regardless of what happens, you could summarize Lewis County's season in one word: legacy.
“It means everything,” senior lineman Zared Lewis said. “It's something we can leave back behind to the underclassmen, and hopefully they'll keep building forward and making Lewis County better.”
Sizemore ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns (10 and 47 yards) and caught five passes for another 50, including a 15-yarder from Austin Howard. In case you feel like calculating Sizemore's impact: of the 226 yards Lewis County (2-8) gained, Sizemore accounted for 57.5% of the total.
Sizemore's favorite score was the pass because he split two Eagle defenders.
“I Moss-ed the dudes,” Sizemore said, referring to NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss and his 'You Got Moss-ed' segment on Monday Night Football. “I saw the ball up in the air; I went for it and knew I had to body (the defenders), so I did.”
Fairview (0-11) countered with 188 total yards. (Caden Thomas ran for 77.) The Eagles' problem: three lost fumbles and an interception.
“We missed so many tackles, created so many opportunities through fumbles for the other team,” Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong said. “You're not going to win that way. It's just something that we've struggled with all year.”
Injuries frequently forced Lewis County to improvise.
“We were drawing plays in the mud half the time,” Lions coach Bryan Hoover said.
After Sizemore's 10-yard score late in the first quarter, both offenses bogged down in the aforementioned quagmire.
Thing was, the last three minutes of the second stanza, you wondered how the turf dried out because there were three touchdowns over the final 2:32: Fairview quarterback Austin Miller's 4-yard run and two-point conversion, Miller to Jeremy Harper for 15 yards and the score with 48 seconds to go, and Howard-to-Sizemore on the final play.
Sizemore's 47-yard score was largely celebratory. He outran Fairview's defense and raised his left hand the final 10 yards.
Lewis County finished with a bit of Baryshnikov-ian ballet. Caiden Lumpkins took a punt at the Fairview 45, pirouetted to elude a would-be Eagle tackler about 10 yards in and went the rest of the way untouched.
“Some guy grabbed my shoulder and a dude grabbed my face mask at the same time,” Lumpkins said. “So I just kind of went with it and did a little spin move off of it; it broke free in the open air.”
Fairview takes on Raceland in the opening round of the Class A playoffs next Thursday.
Like his players, Hoover believes 2021 is the start of something bigger. He praised the 11 seniors.
“If they don't do what they've done for four years and stick through the tough times,” Hoover said, “then there is no Lewis County football.
“There would not be a program without this group of seniors. Everyone that comes behind them should be eternally grateful to this group.”
LEWIS CO. 8 6 0 0 – 14
FAIRVIEW. 0 14 0 14 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
LC-Ethan Sizemore 10 run (Dylan Hardy run), 3:11
SECOND QUARTER
F-Austin Miller 4 run (Miller run), 2:32
F-Jeremy Harper 16 pass from Miller (kick failed), 0:48
LC-Sizemore 15 pass from Austin Howard (run failed), 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
LC-Sizemore 47 run (pass failed), 10:59
LC-Caiden Lumpkins 45 punt return (Steve Mefford run), 1:50
LC F
First downs 13 14
Rushes-yards 26-120 28-111
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0 5-14-1
Passing yards 106 77
Fumbles-lost 3-1 5-3
Punts-Avg. 6-28.6 5-36.4
Penalties-yards 5-35 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lewis Co. rushing: Sizemore 15-80, Howard 6-40, Hardy 5-0.
Fairview rushing: Thomas 18-77, Caldwell 3-10, Miller 7-24.
Lewis Co. passing: Howard 1-1-15, Hardy 7-15-91.
Fairview passing: Miller 5-14-77.
Lewis Co. receiving: Howard 3-56, Sizemore 5-50.
Fairview receiving: Allen 1-32, .J. Harper 4-45.