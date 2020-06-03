There will be Little League baseball and softball this summer.

Hopefully.

“We're definitely ready to get baseball started back up,” Olive Hill league president Billy Jack Rayburn said. “We've missed it.”

There won't be an international tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and there won't be Kentucky state tournaments, either. Which means, District Six coaches and players are wearing their collective rally caps inside out and hoping the COVID-19 pandemic and the concomitant restrictions don't wipe out any hope for playing “special” games.

“All of us (are) nervous in this pandemic,” Morehead president Kelly Ford said. “We're just waiting. We don't know for sure if parents will pull their kids.

“If I'm a parent, I'm nervous with this pandemic; it's just spreading pretty heavy through the youth right now.”

First-year Catlettsburg league president Ryan Davis said finding sponsors hasn't been a problem, but he calls fielding Little League teams “challenging.”

“Little League in this region has been declining due to travel ball,” Davis said.

Seven of Northeastern Kentucky's programs — Ashland, Boyd County, Catlettsburg, Greenup County, Fleming County, Morehead and Olive Hill — plan to have truncated “All of our kids are on board,” Fleming County president Darrin Brooks said. “I've got 10 or 15 kids on the fence. I had 400 or 500 kids sign up. I feel like it’s gonna be great for our county. A lot of my parents were not worried about all-stars; they just wanted to get a season in.”

Three leagues — Russell-Flatwoods, Grayson and Lewis County — have canceled their campaigns.

Lewis County president Adam Willis anticipated a cancellation because all the venues were at public schools, which the state and Kentucky High School Athletic Association had at the time prohibited from use.

“Everybody seemed fine with it,” Willis said. “It was late in the season, and everybody had vacations planned.”

Grayson president George Felty said state mandates and parental concerns were a factor in wiping out his season.

“I don't want any kids to get sick, let alone a parent,” Felty said. “A lot of people thought it was gonna be too challenging.”

The fate of the other two — Raceland-Worthington and Stan Spence — is not known. Representatives from each did not respond to multiple requests for information. Neither did Russell-Flatwoods.

The state has published 10 pages of requirements for youth sports on its website, kycovid19.ky.gov, effective June 15. They include eliminating travel outside a neighborhood, town or community, requiring players to bring their own equipment, which they cannot share, and staging intra-squad scrimmages instead of games against other teams when practicable.

There are five baseball and softball age groups: Co-ed T-ball (for ages 4-6); Rookie coach's pitch (7-8); Minor (9-10); Major (11-12); and Junior-Senior (13-16).

This year's alignment has a different look. Boyd County and Catlettsburg combined their Junior-Senior softball teams, and some Lewis County athletes are considering playing for Stan Spence in South Shore.

Ford, who's also Rowan County's head football coach, is a parent. One of his daughters, 10-year-old Kelbie Ford, religiously washes her hands and wears her Tennessee Titans mask when she's in public, but she said there “might be” a 2020 season.

“It might be, but I'd say probably not,” the younger Ford said.

Like his Little League counterparts, Boyd County Cal Ripken League president Rob Donta is waiting for a final decision from Frankfort. It's the program's first season, and Donta said the plan is to begin playing games within the county on June 29.

Boyd County's Cal Ripken organization is taking registrations until June 15. There are baseball and softball teams in the same age divisions as Little League.

Donta wants to have a Junior-Senior division, which would include select 9- and 10-year-olds with the older players. “If we can find a field big enough, those kids need an opportunity, too,” he said.

Donta also said younger players whose parents are uncomfortable with moving up may stay in the Rookie league.

Ripken League teams were supposed to play squads from Buffalo, Barboursville and Charleston in West Virginia, South Point, Ohio and Raceland. Local players were evaluated, and a draft was held in February.

Instead, once registrations end, the new Junior-Senior players will be evaluated, and a re-draft will take place. Donta said new youngsters in the lower divisions will be assigned to existing teams.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL CAPSULES

Ashland

League president: Don Ashby

Teams

Baseball

T-ball (ages 4-6): 10 teams, 8-10 players per team

Rookie coach-pitch (7-8): five teams

Minor League (9-10): six teams

Major (11-12): six teams

Junior-Senior (13-16): five or six teams

Boyd County

League president: Jerry Totten

Baseball

Co-ed t-ball: four teams, nine per team age 4-5, four teams, 9 per

Rookie: four teams, 13 players per team

Minor League: three teams, 12 players per squad

Major League: two teams, 12 players on each

Junior/Senior League: one team, 12 players

Softball

Rookie : four teams 12 players each

Minor: three teams, 13 per team

Major: two teams, 13 per team

Junior-Senior: Combined with Catlettsburg to form one team

Catlettsburg

League president: Ryan Davis

Baseball

T-ball: four or five teams, seven or eight players each

Rookie: one team,14 players

Minor: merged with Boyd County

Softball

Senior: one team, 11 players

Fleming County

League president: Darrin Brooks

Baseball

Coed t-ball: eight teams, 13-15 players each

Rookie: four teams, 12-13 each

Minor: four teams, 12-13 each 9-10, 4 teams, 12-13

Major: four teams, 12-13 each

Softball

Co-ed Rookie: four teams, 12-13 each

Junior-Senior: four teams 10-12 each

Grayson

League president: George Felty

Season canceled

Greenup County

League president: Jimmy Adams

Baseball

Co-ed T-ball: two teams, seven players each

Rookie: one team, 10 players

Minor: one team, 11 players

Major: one team , number of players to be determined

Softball

Rookie: one team, 11 players

Minor: one team, nine players

Major : one team, 10 players

Lewis County

League president: Adam Willis

Season canceled

Morehead

League president: Kelly Ford

Baseball

T-ball, Rookie, Minor and Major: number of teams and players to be determined

Softball

Minor and Major, teams and players TBD

Olive Hill

League president: Billy Jack Rayburn

Baseball

Co-ed t-ball: four teams, seven or eight players each

Rookie: two teams, 12-13 players each

Major: two teams, 12 players each

Softball

Major: one team, number of players to be determined.

Russell-Flatwoods

League president: Shaun Kiser

Season canceled

Did not respond: Raceland-Worthington, Stan Spence

