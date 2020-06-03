There will be Little League baseball and softball this summer.
Hopefully.
“We're definitely ready to get baseball started back up,” Olive Hill league president Billy Jack Rayburn said. “We've missed it.”
There won't be an international tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and there won't be Kentucky state tournaments, either. Which means, District Six coaches and players are wearing their collective rally caps inside out and hoping the COVID-19 pandemic and the concomitant restrictions don't wipe out any hope for playing “special” games.
“All of us (are) nervous in this pandemic,” Morehead president Kelly Ford said. “We're just waiting. We don't know for sure if parents will pull their kids.
“If I'm a parent, I'm nervous with this pandemic; it's just spreading pretty heavy through the youth right now.”
First-year Catlettsburg league president Ryan Davis said finding sponsors hasn't been a problem, but he calls fielding Little League teams “challenging.”
“Little League in this region has been declining due to travel ball,” Davis said.
Seven of Northeastern Kentucky's programs — Ashland, Boyd County, Catlettsburg, Greenup County, Fleming County, Morehead and Olive Hill — plan to have truncated “All of our kids are on board,” Fleming County president Darrin Brooks said. “I've got 10 or 15 kids on the fence. I had 400 or 500 kids sign up. I feel like it’s gonna be great for our county. A lot of my parents were not worried about all-stars; they just wanted to get a season in.”
Three leagues — Russell-Flatwoods, Grayson and Lewis County — have canceled their campaigns.
Lewis County president Adam Willis anticipated a cancellation because all the venues were at public schools, which the state and Kentucky High School Athletic Association had at the time prohibited from use.
“Everybody seemed fine with it,” Willis said. “It was late in the season, and everybody had vacations planned.”
Grayson president George Felty said state mandates and parental concerns were a factor in wiping out his season.
“I don't want any kids to get sick, let alone a parent,” Felty said. “A lot of people thought it was gonna be too challenging.”
The fate of the other two — Raceland-Worthington and Stan Spence — is not known. Representatives from each did not respond to multiple requests for information. Neither did Russell-Flatwoods.
The state has published 10 pages of requirements for youth sports on its website, kycovid19.ky.gov, effective June 15. They include eliminating travel outside a neighborhood, town or community, requiring players to bring their own equipment, which they cannot share, and staging intra-squad scrimmages instead of games against other teams when practicable.
There are five baseball and softball age groups: Co-ed T-ball (for ages 4-6); Rookie coach's pitch (7-8); Minor (9-10); Major (11-12); and Junior-Senior (13-16).
This year's alignment has a different look. Boyd County and Catlettsburg combined their Junior-Senior softball teams, and some Lewis County athletes are considering playing for Stan Spence in South Shore.
Ford, who's also Rowan County's head football coach, is a parent. One of his daughters, 10-year-old Kelbie Ford, religiously washes her hands and wears her Tennessee Titans mask when she's in public, but she said there “might be” a 2020 season.
“It might be, but I'd say probably not,” the younger Ford said.
Like his Little League counterparts, Boyd County Cal Ripken League president Rob Donta is waiting for a final decision from Frankfort. It's the program's first season, and Donta said the plan is to begin playing games within the county on June 29.
Boyd County's Cal Ripken organization is taking registrations until June 15. There are baseball and softball teams in the same age divisions as Little League.
Donta wants to have a Junior-Senior division, which would include select 9- and 10-year-olds with the older players. “If we can find a field big enough, those kids need an opportunity, too,” he said.
Donta also said younger players whose parents are uncomfortable with moving up may stay in the Rookie league.
Ripken League teams were supposed to play squads from Buffalo, Barboursville and Charleston in West Virginia, South Point, Ohio and Raceland. Local players were evaluated, and a draft was held in February.
Instead, once registrations end, the new Junior-Senior players will be evaluated, and a re-draft will take place. Donta said new youngsters in the lower divisions will be assigned to existing teams.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL CAPSULES
Ashland
League president: Don Ashby
Teams
Baseball
T-ball (ages 4-6): 10 teams, 8-10 players per team
Rookie coach-pitch (7-8): five teams
Minor League (9-10): six teams
Major (11-12): six teams
Junior-Senior (13-16): five or six teams
Boyd County
League president: Jerry Totten
Baseball
Co-ed t-ball: four teams, nine per team age 4-5, four teams, 9 per
Rookie: four teams, 13 players per team
Minor League: three teams, 12 players per squad
Major League: two teams, 12 players on each
Junior/Senior League: one team, 12 players
Softball
Rookie : four teams 12 players each
Minor: three teams, 13 per team
Major: two teams, 13 per team
Junior-Senior: Combined with Catlettsburg to form one team
Catlettsburg
League president: Ryan Davis
Baseball
T-ball: four or five teams, seven or eight players each
Rookie: one team,14 players
Minor: merged with Boyd County
no boundaries offer it. Can get people from Ohio, West Virginia. It's a recreational league with little
Softball
Senior: one team, 11 players
Fleming County
League president: Darrin Brooks
Baseball
Coed t-ball: eight teams, 13-15 players each
Rookie: four teams, 12-13 each
Minor: four teams, 12-13 each 9-10, 4 teams, 12-13
Major: four teams, 12-13 each
Softball
Co-ed Rookie: four teams, 12-13 each
Junior-Senior: four teams 10-12 each
Grayson
League president: George Felty
Season canceled
Greenup County
League president: Jimmy Adams
Baseball
Co-ed T-ball: two teams, seven players each
Rookie: one team, 10 players
Minor: one team, 11 players
Major: one team , number of players to be determined
Softball
Rookie: one team, 11 players
Minor: one team, nine players
Major : one team, 10 players
Lewis County
League president: Adam Willis
Season canceled
Morehead
League president: Kelly Ford
Baseball
T-ball, Rookie, Minor and Major: number of teams and players to be determined
Softball
Minor and Major, teams and players TBD
Olive Hill
League president: Billy Jack Rayburn
Baseball
Co-ed t-ball: four teams, seven or eight players each
Rookie: two teams, 12-13 players each
Major: two teams, 12 players each
Softball
Major: one team, number of players to be determined.
Russell-Flatwoods
League president: Shaun Kiser
Season canceled
Did not respond: Raceland-Worthington, Stan Spence