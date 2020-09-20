MOREHEAD Used to be, Russell junior golfer Tessa Leibee couldn’t keep her drives in Eagle Trace Golf Course’s fairways.
“I would hit it right or left, and I’d be punching out of trees all day,” she said.
Leibee had significantly less trouble Saturday. Her 10-over-par 82 was good enough for second to Thomas Nelson senior Alexis Daniel’s 78 at the Eagle Trace Invitational.
“I feel like my approach shots and my putting could’ve been better, but I feel like tee-to-green I played OK,” Leibee said.
Saturday, Leibee sent only one shot into the woods – an improvement she credits to working with her father, Jake Leibee, and Russell coach Joe Aldrich.
“I was taking the drive too far in (to my body),” she said. “Now, straight back, slow and steady.”
Greenup County freshman Cambria Burke was third with an 83.
“I could’ve done better, but I did pretty well,” Burke said. “My drives were pretty good. My putting’s usually good, but (Saturday) it wasn’t at its consistency; they were long.”
Boyd County eighth-grader Morgan Kennedy shot a 16-over-par 88.
Kennedy’s mom, Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy, plans to take only three Lady Lions to the region tournament – her daughter, freshman Kristen Ramey and senior Adison Caldwell.
“My hope is that I’ve got a winner in one of those three, and I’m taking at least two or three to State,” Missy Kennedy said.
West Carter senior Bre Boggs placed fifth with an 89.
“What messed me up was, when it got hotter, the greens dried out more, which caused the speed of it to change, which made it faster,” she said.
Greenup County’s quartet of Burke, sophomores Rachel Bush and Emily Maynard and junior Emma Frazier won the team title. Their combined 396 strokes were two fewer than Montgomery County’s 398.
“Really proud of my girls,” Lady Musketeers coach Kacey Carver said. “It was a cold start, and I know the girls all seemed to have some issues putting early on, but they finished strong.
“This makes two tournament wins in a row for my team, and it has definitely boosted their confidence. I’m hoping we can keep it up heading into region and make a good run there.”
Next step
Missy Kennedy and her husband Steve have left the women’s and men’s golf programs at Kentucky Christian University after four and a half seasons.
Missy Kennedy, the pro and park manager at Yatesville Lake Golf Course near Louisa, became Boyd County’s girls coach this summer. Steve Kennedy holds the same positions at Grayson Lake’s Hidden Cove course.
“We’re walking away with knowing that we’ve created an awesome program that they’re going to build on,” Missy Kennedy said. “The decision was hard; it was definitely full of some tears on my end.”
Missy Kennedy said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her and Steve from hiring seasonal employees from spring to fall.
“We had to make some cuts, which then led to a little more demand on us as golf professionals and as park managers,” she said. “That was one reason. The other reason was, we’ve got our budding star Morgan.
“How could I not want to coach my daughter for the next five years? And then Steve is my support system, and he’s now a golf dad. So, we’ve been loving it.”
Another Boyd County golfer, freshman Jossy Pack, has played golf for three years, but Saturday was a first – she completed her first 18-hole round, carding a 118.
“It was a little bit nerve-racking and it was tiring, but I really enjoyed it,” she said.
Eagle Trace Invitational
5,386 yard, par 72, at Eagle Trace Golf Course, Morehead
*Medalist
^Score does not count in team total
Team scores: 1. Greenup County 396; 2. Montgomery County 398; 3. Richmond Model 403; 4. (tie) George Rogers Clark and Louisville Mercy 405; 6. Mason County 438; 7. West Carter 439; 8. East Carter 450; 9. Raceland 457; 10. Russell 476.
Individual results
*Alexis Daniel (Thomas Nelson) 78
Tessa Leibee (Russell) 82
Cambria Burke (Greenup Co.) 83
Madison Back (Montgomery Co.) 87
Morgan Kennedy (Boyd Co.) 88
Bre Boggs (West Carter) 89
Lauren Nolty (East Carter) 90
Lesley Durr (Model) 90
Macey Littleton (Mason Co.) 91
Alison Shaffer (Model) 92
Adie Caldwell (Boyd Co.) 93
Carley Cullop (Ashland) 93
Alexa Toler (GRC) 95
Alexis Seay (Lou. Mercy) 95
Amelia Brown (Montgomery Co.) 96
Kinzie Kilgore (West Carter) 96
Rachel King (Lou. Mercy) 97
Taylor Reed (Walton-Verona) 97
Laney Sexton (Raceland) 99
Abby Upchurch (Somerset) 100
Kristen Ramey (Boyd Co.) 101
Kamble Metz (GRC) 102
Morgan Parker (Mason Co.) 102
Sara Shay (Rowan Co.) 102
Emmy Ledford (East Carter) 103
Kaitlyn Wiseman (GRC) 103
Shalyn West (Raceland) 103
Kylie Brown (Montgomery Co.) 103
Rachel Bush (Greenup Co.) 104
Emily Maynard (Greenup Co.) 104
Audrey Fowler (Lou. Mercy) 104
Faith Meadows (Model) 105
Kayla Stacy (Bourbon Co.) 105
Emma Frazier (Greenup Co.) 105
Kailyn Gobel (GRC) 105
Tori Brown (Ashland) 106
Cadi Caskey (Rowan Co.) 106
Samantha Stone (Lou. Mercy) 109
Lainey Vaughn (Harrison Co.) 110
Lilly Weber (Lou. Mercy) 111
Lorisa Arnold (Montgomery Co.) 112
Jayla Bailey (West Carter) 112
^Kamryn Cooper (Somerset) 112
Natalie Hall (Walton-Verona) 113
Ellie Raney (GRC) 113
Hanna Jarvis (East Carter) 113
Holli Parsons (Russell) 114
^Mary Beth Hawk (Somerset) 115
Kylie Pirtle (Model) 116
Ava Vanderhoof (Montgomery Co.) 116
Maura Hartman (Mason Co.) 119
^Emma Kay Ruark (Greenup Co.) 122
Macie Riffe (Raceland) 124
Lacey Burns (Mason Co.) 126
Taylor Gammon (Greenup Co.) 128
^Jossy Pack (Boyd Cody) 128
Jamie Talbott (Raceland) 131
Presley Flora (Mason Co.) 131
Delaney Wills (Montgomery Co.) 132
Mady Walters (Bourbon Co.) 134
Elizabeth Wireman (Greenup Co.) 135
Hadlie Crump (Harrison Co.) 135
Sara Payne (Mason Co.) 138
Juliana Ruriani (Russell) 138
^Kennedy Boots (Somerset) 138
Kara Jordan (West Carter) 142
Ashlee Steele (Russell) 142
Addison Lewis (East Carter) 144
Elyssa Bradburn (Model) 167
Carolina Keeton (Morgan Co.) 182