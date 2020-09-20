MOREHEAD Used to be, Russell junior golfer Tessa Leibee couldn’t keep her drives in Eagle Trace Golf Course’s fairways.

“I would hit it right or left, and I’d be punching out of trees all day,” she said.

Leibee had significantly less trouble Saturday. Her 10-over-par 82 was good enough for second to Thomas Nelson senior Alexis Daniel’s 78 at the Eagle Trace Invitational.

“I feel like my approach shots and my putting could’ve been better, but I feel like tee-to-green I played OK,” Leibee said.

Saturday, Leibee sent only one shot into the woods – an improvement she credits to working with her father, Jake Leibee, and Russell coach Joe Aldrich.

“I was taking the drive too far in (to my body),” she said. “Now, straight back, slow and steady.”

Greenup County freshman Cambria Burke was third with an 83.

“I could’ve done better, but I did pretty well,” Burke said. “My drives were pretty good. My putting’s usually good, but (Saturday) it wasn’t at its consistency; they were long.”

Boyd County eighth-grader Morgan Kennedy shot a 16-over-par 88.

Kennedy’s mom, Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy, plans to take only three Lady Lions to the region tournament – her daughter, freshman Kristen Ramey and senior Adison Caldwell.

“My hope is that I’ve got a winner in one of those three, and I’m taking at least two or three to State,” Missy Kennedy said.

West Carter senior Bre Boggs placed fifth with an 89.

“What messed me up was, when it got hotter, the greens dried out more, which caused the speed of it to change, which made it faster,” she said.

Greenup County’s quartet of Burke, sophomores Rachel Bush and Emily Maynard and junior Emma Frazier won the team title. Their combined 396 strokes were two fewer than Montgomery County’s 398.

“Really proud of my girls,” Lady Musketeers coach Kacey Carver said. “It was a cold start, and I know the girls all seemed to have some issues putting early on, but they finished strong.

“This makes two tournament wins in a row for my team, and it has definitely boosted their confidence. I’m hoping we can keep it up heading into region and make a good run there.”

Next step

Missy Kennedy and her husband Steve have left the women’s and men’s golf programs at Kentucky Christian University after four and a half seasons.

Missy Kennedy, the pro and park manager at Yatesville Lake Golf Course near Louisa, became Boyd County’s girls coach this summer. Steve Kennedy holds the same positions at Grayson Lake’s Hidden Cove course.

“We’re walking away with knowing that we’ve created an awesome program that they’re going to build on,” Missy Kennedy said. “The decision was hard; it was definitely full of some tears on my end.”

Missy Kennedy said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her and Steve from hiring seasonal employees from spring to fall.

“We had to make some cuts, which then led to a little more demand on us as golf professionals and as park managers,” she said. “That was one reason. The other reason was, we’ve got our budding star Morgan.

“How could I not want to coach my daughter for the next five years? And then Steve is my support system, and he’s now a golf dad. So, we’ve been loving it.”

Another Boyd County golfer, freshman Jossy Pack, has played golf for three years, but Saturday was a first – she completed her first 18-hole round, carding a 118.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking and it was tiring, but I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Eagle Trace Invitational

5,386 yard, par 72, at Eagle Trace Golf Course, Morehead

*Medalist

^Score does not count in team total

Team scores: 1. Greenup County 396; 2. Montgomery County 398; 3. Richmond Model 403; 4. (tie) George Rogers Clark and Louisville Mercy 405; 6. Mason County 438; 7. West Carter 439; 8. East Carter 450; 9. Raceland 457; 10. Russell 476.

Individual results

*Alexis Daniel (Thomas Nelson)    78

Tessa Leibee (Russell)    82

Cambria Burke (Greenup Co.)    83

Madison Back (Montgomery Co.)    87

Morgan Kennedy (Boyd Co.)     88

Bre Boggs (West Carter)    89

Lauren Nolty (East Carter)    90

Lesley Durr (Model)    90

Macey Littleton (Mason Co.)    91

Alison Shaffer (Model)    92

Adie Caldwell (Boyd Co.)    93

Carley Cullop (Ashland)    93

Alexa Toler (GRC)    95

Alexis Seay (Lou. Mercy)    95

Amelia Brown (Montgomery Co.)    96

Kinzie Kilgore (West Carter)    96

Rachel King (Lou. Mercy)    97

Taylor Reed (Walton-Verona)    97

Laney Sexton (Raceland)    99

Abby Upchurch (Somerset)    100

Kristen Ramey (Boyd Co.)    101

Kamble Metz  (GRC)    102

Morgan Parker (Mason Co.)    102

Sara Shay (Rowan Co.)    102

Emmy Ledford (East Carter)    103

Kaitlyn Wiseman (GRC)    103

Shalyn West (Raceland)    103

Kylie Brown (Montgomery Co.)    103

Rachel Bush (Greenup Co.)    104

Emily Maynard (Greenup Co.)    104

Audrey Fowler (Lou. Mercy)    104

Faith Meadows (Model)    105

Kayla Stacy (Bourbon Co.)    105

Emma Frazier (Greenup Co.)    105

Kailyn Gobel (GRC)    105

Tori Brown (Ashland)    106

Cadi Caskey (Rowan Co.)     106

Samantha Stone (Lou. Mercy)    109

Lainey Vaughn (Harrison Co.)    110

Lilly Weber (Lou. Mercy)    111

Lorisa Arnold (Montgomery Co.)    112

Jayla Bailey (West Carter)    112

^Kamryn Cooper (Somerset)    112

Natalie Hall (Walton-Verona)    113

Ellie Raney (GRC)    113

Hanna Jarvis (East Carter)    113

Holli Parsons (Russell)    114

^Mary Beth Hawk (Somerset)    115

Kylie Pirtle (Model)    116

Ava Vanderhoof (Montgomery Co.)    116

Maura Hartman (Mason Co.)    119

^Emma Kay Ruark (Greenup Co.)    122

Macie Riffe (Raceland)    124

Lacey Burns (Mason Co.)    126

Taylor Gammon (Greenup Co.)     128

^Jossy Pack (Boyd Cody)    128

Jamie Talbott (Raceland)    131

Presley Flora (Mason Co.)    131

Delaney Wills (Montgomery Co.)    132

Mady Walters (Bourbon Co.)    134

Elizabeth Wireman (Greenup Co.)    135

Hadlie Crump (Harrison Co.)    135

Sara Payne (Mason Co.)    138

Juliana Ruriani (Russell)    138

^Kennedy Boots (Somerset)    138

Kara Jordan (West Carter)    142

Ashlee Steele (Russell)    142

Addison Lewis (East Carter)    144

Elyssa Bradburn (Model)    167

Carolina Keeton (Morgan Co.)    182

