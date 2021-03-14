Jack Hancock still talks about the road trip to Xavier University.
Dylan Genung reminisces about growing up around fitness equipment.
And Kathy Frederick eloquently speaks about study halls and everything else academic.
When Morehead State’s men’s basketball team heads to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament this weekend, you won’t see much of Hancock, Genung or Frederick. But know this: they are part of the support contingent that make sure the Eagles look good, avoid injuries and keep up with their studies.
“We’re the guys behind the scenes,” said Hancock, a senior and head men’s basketball manager. “The only time you see us during games is passing out water or wiping up sweat or wiping the floor.
“We’re creatures of the night.”
Genung is part of Morehead State’s strength and conditioning staff. You may remember him from his days at East Carter, from where he graduated in 2012, and Kentucky Christian University.
Frederick is a mentor who makes sure the Eagles aren’t distracted from their studies.
Morehead State’s schedule in Indianapolis is tight.
Eagles spokesman Matt Schabert said the team was to travel to Indiana on Sunday. After watching the tournament Selection Show, Schabert said they’d receive COVID-19 tests and be quarantined in their hotel until the results came back.
If everyone tests negative, the team will practice on one of 12 courts at the Indiana Convention Center.
Hotel hopping
About the only things Hancock and his student staff don’t do is order the uniforms.
“We’ve got travel suits, polos, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, shoes, socks,” Hancock said.
Road trips are a challenge – a travel party can include nearly 25 people.
Hancock’s day often starts at 8:30 a.m. and can last until 3 a.m. the next morning. The routine: unload the team bus at the hotel, pass out snacks, assign rooms, hand players “loops,” which contain practice gear, set up the locker room at the arena for practice, check with trainers, prepare game uniforms, unpack extra uniforms, clipboards, pens and stools for timeouts, and collect dirty practice uniforms.
And yes, Hancock and staff do laundry. Lots of it.
Usually, Hancock contacts his counterparts at host schools to use their industrial washing machines and dryers. If there are none, he asks the hotel if he can use guest facilities.
Or he goes to a laundromat if there is one. Sometimes, there are none.
Hancock tells the story about the November 2017 road trip to Xavier. The problem: dirty uniforms and no place to wash them.
“I went from hotel to hotel; they all said they didn’t have anything,” Hancock said. “I had to go two blocks, downtown Cincinnati at night, with bags full of laundry, just to be able to get them all clean.
“This was my first road trip as a basketball manager.”
Falling for fitness
Genung has been the Eagles’ strength coach since 2019. He also works with women’s basketball, men’s golf and women’s volleyball and helps with every other sport. His career choice makes sense because his parents, Bob and Lynne Genung, owned Fitness Trainers in Grayson for 20-plus years. (They now run KCU’s recreation center.)
“I kind of fell in love with the performance side of things,” Dylan Genung said. “I always was intrigued by training, whether it was testing ideas out on myself or other people.
“Once basketball came to an end, I realized I wanted to stay in the sport. I didn’t necessarily want to coach it.”
Genung is on the court with the team for every practice. During the season, the Eagles lift weights from 7-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and return for afternoon sessions if needed. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, players do extra lifting, and Genung works with redshirts and those who don’t play a lot.
Genung’s training regimen is based on what he calls the “80-20 rule.”
“Eighty, 90% of what we do is going to pertain to every sport,” Genung said. “You’ve got to get strong. … At the the end of the day, if my athletes are getting stronger and we’re lowering the risk of injury, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The obvious difference: you cannot expect, say, 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman Johnni Broome to the same things as 5-11 senior Jacob Rice.
“These guys that are lengthy, they can’t sit down in a deep squat,” Genung said. “We’ll play around with ideas that help them get down lower.”
For regular-season road trips, Genung takes the basics – therapy bands, kettle bells and dumbbells – and hopes the hotel has a suitable weight room.
“For the tournament this year – and it’s a pretty neat idea – with the teams coming in to all the different hotels ... they actually have weight rooms set up for the teams,” Genung said.
Genung said being in the NCAA bubble should be a lot like the November road trips to Kentucky and Richmond – COVID-19 tests every day.
“For the NCAA, I think we have to have six straight days of negatives to even enter the bubble,” Genung said.
Bigger egos, bigger gym
Frederick has logged decades in the classroom and was the athletic director when Morgan County won the boys 16th Region tournament in 2004.
“The biggest difference is, maybe the college athlete, they may have a bigger ego and play in a bigger gym,” Frederick said, “but the learning process is all the same.”
Frederick prepares weekly lists of tasks for each player and edits papers.
“I give them suggestions, give them feedback,” she said, “but it’s all their work.”
Frederick said the ratio of in-person to online classes varies by major and whether her players opt out of in-person learning. She said there would be meeting rooms in Indianapolis large enough to maintain social distancing, adding that there will be more study time than the usual road trip.
“I think they’re going to be very isolated,” Frederick said. “My guys are really committed when they come to study hall.”
All 68 NCAA-qualifying teams will be in a bubble similar to what the NBA and NHL had last year.
“I don’t think anyone will be prepared for that,” Hancock said. “This tournament this year is unique with COVID. I think this year is one of those deals where you just have to play it by ear and work as you go.”