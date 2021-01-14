Simply being an Ashland Football Tomcat at any point in one’s life automatically places that person into a tradition-rich fraternity.
New-member initiation comes in many forms (not just involving a player between the lines or a coach on the sideline), but elite status is difficult to attain. The presidential officers, so to speak, of the brotherhood are those whose names contain a “state champion” prefix.
The entire 2020 roster reached the Paul Blazer pinnacle on Dec. 19, 2020, when the Tomcats triumphed over Elizabethtown, 35-14, in the Class 3A finals at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Ashland’s latest state champions joined the ranks of past Putnam heroes from yesteryear — groups from 1990 and 1967, to name a couple. Ashland’s iconic home stadium is now decorated with a dozen state champion flags — the perfect 2020 chapter of the esteemed Ashland storybook will never fade.
“Being the top of the Tomcat fraternity can be a lot of pressure,” said Gage Layman, a senior. “The younger players look up to tyou, so you have to always be a good example for them. We’re the people that everyone looks at. However, our previous three years prepared us for what was to come, and we rose to the occasion.”
Indeed, they did rise to the occasion, racking up 11 wins in a row — nine of them by a margin of three scores or more.
Ashland’s defense allowed just 59 points (5.4 per game) this season. Senior Hunter Gillum was second to senior Caleb Tackett (106) in tackles with 57.
“Being a part of this team isn’t even really a team; it’s family,” Gillum said. “And to be able to make history and set a legacy with your closest brothers is what every team dreams of. ... We play at an elite level because of the work we put in and the grind that we started over the summer and it paid off. As a senior, I hope that it showed the younger guys that if you put in the work, you get the success, and hopefully they can set their own legacy next year.”
Junior Zane Christian said “legacy” was key motivating word.
“We had a saying once we got to the playoffs: ‘Leave your legacy,’” Christian said. “It was important for me and the team to cement ourselves in history. We play to carry on the tradition, our community and our legacy.”
As the saying goes, “once a Tomcat, always a Tomcat.” An unbreakable bond forms, which inspires players like senior Triston Rayburn.
“(Being) committed and dedicated is what made us an elite team; we bonded, we sacrificed our bodies, and that can only be found on an elite team like Ashland,” Rayburn said. “The community and coaches and bonds between players are what made us a state championship team.”
Senior Jack Latherow echoed those thoughts, highlighting community support, a coaching staff led by Tony Love and the relationships among players as what defined the standout bunch.
Senior Sawyer Alley said he is “truly honored” to be a part of the Tomcat tradition. He’s part of a class that will forever be remembered as going out on top. The next crop of seniors is already outlining goals for 2021.
Junior quarterback Brett Mullins now knows the blueprint.
“Through all of the hard times we went through this year, we never stopped fighting and never gave up,” Mullins said. “It’s absolutely amazing how much this team was dedicated this year.”
Junior Jordan Jones is eagerly looking ahead.
“Being a part of Tomcat Nation and being recognized as one of its elite groups is an honor,” Jones said. “I’m excited to do it all over again next year.”
