LOUISA Alan Short stood outside the entrance to Lawrence County's football coaches' office and watched the rain fall as he called the Bulldogs, one by one, on Thursday afternoon. The weather matched Short's mood, considering the news the coach had for them: their regular season is most likely over.
Lawrence County's football team is in quarantine due to contact tracing at the direction of the Lawrence County Health Department retroactive to last Friday, school superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher and Short confirmed Thursday. That means the Bulldogs' game scheduled for Friday night with Raceland is off.
No northeastern Kentucky football team has lost more games to COVID-19 than the Bulldogs. A positive case late in the preseason pushed Lawrence County's season-opening date to Oct. 2.
"Obviously we're frustrated, but more so than frustration I would just call it disappointed," Short said. "My heart hurts for our kids and our football program. These guys have done so many things the right way. Our heart just breaks for them."
The 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end Thursday, Nov. 5, leaving on the table the possibility of a game on that last weekend of the regular season, but Short considers it unlikely that will happen.
"Football's a little bit different sport," Short said. "I'm pretty sure some sports you could probably be a little bit more successful on zero or one or two days of practice. Football is a week's worth of preparation for each game."
If the Bulldogs' regular season is indeed over, they finished 3-1 against a Class 3A, District 8-only slate. That's enough to host Pike County Central in the first week of the playoffs in a rematch of a 29-28 thriller won by Lawrence County in Louisa on Oct. 9.
"Our senior class, we're not ready to say goodbye to these guys," Short said. "The ability to come back and play the week of Nov. 13 and host a home playoff game, that should get you excited. These guys have earned that right through their limited season this year. We want to do our due diligence and give these guys everything we've got because that's what they've given us."
Lawrence County's volleyball team was also forced to bow out of the 58th District Tournament due to contact tracing earlier in October.
"I hate it for our kids," Fletcher said. "I hate it for all of our kids that miss out. It is part of the process."
