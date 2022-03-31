RUSSELL Morgan County was a late arrival to Russell’s home field.
The Cougar pitchers had trouble finding home plate against the Red Devils once the game commenced on Thursday night.
Russell took advantage of three Morgan County errors and five walks to score eight runs in the third inning. The Red Devils added one more in the next frame but had to fend off a Cougars rally before claiming a 15-5 victory in six innings after Nathan Totten ended the contest with a three-run homer.
“Down 12-0, Morgan County could have given up,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “But they came back and kept fighting. They punched back. I am proud of our guys for responding. I told them that I got a little conservative too soon. We still got the win. Our guys fought hard and played well.”
The Cougars managed to dent the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Elijah O’Quinn led off the frame with a double, Morgan County’s second hit of the game to that point.
Caleb Easterling and Jordan Sexton followed with RBI singles. A wild pitch added to the run total and extended the game to avoid the mercy rule. Dawson Yeary brought home two more with a double to the right-center field gap.
“I was pretty excited there in the fifth inning,” Morgan County coach Johnny Perry said. “We hit the ball the whole game and got the bat on the ball. We have been struggling with giving teams runs, so that was a big plus for us to show some fight in the fifth.”
Russell put up three runs in its opening at-bat and found a way to shake off the Cougars’ attempted comeback to finish the game in the sixth frame.
“We’ve already faced some adversity,” Rice said. “These guys are tough. They keep getting better. I like where we are at. We’ve had a couple of rough games in the early going, but we’ve also had some pretty good ones.”
“We always stress being the aggressor,” he added, “and try to win every inning. Any time you can jump out and put up a crooked number in the first inning, it relaxes your pitchers. Nathan threw well. He had a little bump in the road there in the fifth. It was a great night for him.”
Aiden Sammons and Parker Mitchell led off the sixth frame with singles. The next two batters were retired before Totten stepped into the box.
He lifted a ball deep into the windy night and it sailed over the fence for the game winner.
“He’s got that kind of power,” Rice said. “We see that swing every day in batting practice. He has a lot of strength and when he barrels up a ball, he hits it hard.”
Mason Gunnell entered the game to start the fourth for Morgan County (2-10) and quieted the Russell bats during the middle innings with his slower delivery.
“He hadn’t pitched much,” Perry said. “He came in and had good control. I know he is slow pitcher, but he kept them off-balanced. I was tickled to death with his appearance.”
The Red Devils scored four runs on wild pitches and two more on passed balls. An errant offering plated a Russell run to begin the third stanza and quickly added another on a throwing miscue.
Mitchell loaded the bases with a bunt single after Austin McGuire supplied an RBI base hit. A wild pitch provided a tally and Trent Trice followed with a long fly ball to right field that caught the wind and landed against the wall, scoring two runs.
Totten recorded an RBI single later in the stanza. The run crossed home before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
Landon McDowell came on in relief for Russell (4-2) in the fifth inning and closed the door on the Morgan County offensive surge. Totten picked up the win on the mound.
Mitchell was 3 for 3 at the plate and scored twice for the Red Devils.
MORGAN CO. 000 050 — 5 6 4
RUSSELL 308 103 — 15 11 0
Lindon, Trusty (3), Hampton (3), Gunnell (4) and Sexton; Totten, McDowell (5) and Kirk. W—Totten. L—Lindon. 2B—O’Quinn (MC), Yeary (MC), Tice (R), Mitchell (R). HR—Totten (R).