OLIVE HILL Area teams had to wait an additional month before they saw the court this season.
West Carter and Rowan County needed an extra half to get the offenses on track in Monday night’s opener.
Both players that sport the No. 22 displayed their usual scoring punch. They found plenty of contributors in the final 16 minutes, but it was the Lady Comets who claimed a 61-46 victory on John “Hop” Brown Court with a late run.
“They were so excited to play,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said, “and I think that showed at times with some silly turnovers and silly mistakes. It also showed with how well they played. They wanted to win so bad. When you haven’t played in a while, it makes you even more competitive. It was really good for us.”
The Lady Vikings had even less preparation time before the contest. Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said he didn’t know what to expect from his young team but liked the fight they showed when the shots weren’t falling.
“Our intensity is what surprised me the most,” Stokes said. “We came out flat. It’s something that we can change. The players complained they missed several layups. We are about 10 practices in and that is it. We had to miss a week because we were shut down. Our focus has been on basic skills. We only put in two offensive sets and that’s been it.”
The Lady Vikings hit just two of their first 12 attempts and shot 18% from the field in the first half. West Carter (1-0) still could not pull away and led 28-19 at intermission.
“(Rowan County) has only been practicing a week,” Conn said. “I know in a few weeks they will be in better shape and they are going to hit a lot more of those shots. We try to switch our defense up a lot. The one thing that we preach to them is go 100% all the time.”
“If you have five people on the court moving and working together at top speed, it’s going to create havoc for offenses,” she added. “They did a really good job of doing that tonight.”
Allie Stone led all scorers with 27 points for the Lady Comets on 9-of-13 shooting. She also hit four 3s and corralled seven rebounds. Haven Ford was the only Rowan County player in double figures with 25 points.
The Lady Vikings were also thrilled to back on the hardwood. The team hopes to gain more experience as the season progresses.
“We are still a young group,” Stokes said. “We have Haven and Hailey Rose who got a lot of time last year for us. Besides that, they rest of them played spot minutes. We have five upperclassmen. Haven is going to carry the load this year. She knows that. All the other teams know it and our girls know that. Our girls really fed off of her tonight and started playing well.”
Ford contributed three buckets during an eight-point surge to begin third frame. It closed the gap to three, but the Lady Comets had an answer. Stone added a steal and score. Kylie Gilliam put back a miss before Stone and Kara Jordan each recorded an and-1 to end the quarter.
“We put together a four-minute stretch in the third quarter and the same thing in the fourth quarter,” Stokes said. “But we haven’t done any conditioning. I was afraid with the few practices we were having we could be losing time working on our shooting, ball handling, passing and those kinds of things. After tonight, we can add some conditioning in.”
Rowan County (0-1) mounted one final challenge in the fourth stanza. Rose nailed a pair of shots from downtown that sandwiched a Ford triple to shrink the West Carter lead to 46-44.
The Lady Comets called a timeout to stem the tide.
“Sometimes they need a gentle reminder to calm down,” Conn said. “And sometimes it is not about let’s do this or that, but it’s just chill out. We are fine. We did make a couple of adjustments, too. They went out and did it perfectly.”
West Carter broke the huddle with a newfound energy and responded with a final 15-2 run to close out the contest. Lexi Bond started the surge with a pair of buckets. Millie Henderson added a baseline jumper and Gilliam collected four more points in the closing moments.
Gilliam had 12 points and Henderson netted seven. Bond finished with eight points.
“In practice, they do it all the time,” Conn said. “The team we practice against is still as good as our opponents. We are trying to build that confidence. To see everybody hit those (baskets) in the final moments, it helps that confidence. It will help us later in the year.”
Kessaney Melton and Rose each recorded six points for Rowan County.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Haynes 1-2 0-0 2 2
Rose 2-10 0-0 1 6
Ford 8-21 7-8 7 25
Melton 3-8 0-0 9 6
Kat. Chandler 2-14 1-2 7 7
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Kan. Chandler 0-1 0-0 0 0
Utterback 0-1 0-0 1 0
Sergent 0-4 0-0 1 0
Lewis 0-1 0-0 2 0
Barnett 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 6
TOTALS 16-63 8-10 37 46
FG Pct: 25.4. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FGs: 6-20 (Kan. Chandler 0-1, Rose 2-5, Ford 2-9, Kat. Chandler 2-5) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 1-2 0-0 0 2
Bond 4-6 0-0 1 8
Stone 9-13 5-6 8 27
Jordan 1-5 1-1 9 3
Gilliam 4-12 4-4 6 12
Burton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Boggs 1-2 0-0 1 2
Rayburn 0-1 0-0 3 0
M. Henderson 3-10 0-0 4 7
H. Henderson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Steagall 0-1 0-0 2 0
Team 6
TOTALS 23-53 10-11 40 61
FG Pct: 43.4. FT Pct: 90.9. 3-point FGs: 5-16 (Burton 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Boggs 0-1, Stone 4-6, Rayburn 0-1, M. Henderson 1-4, Gilliam 0-1, Steagall 0-1) PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ROWAN CO. 9 10 16 11 — 46
W. CARTER 16 12 18 15 — 61
Officials: Dave Anderson, Roy Wright, Jeff Callihan