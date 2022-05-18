Chris Lane didn't have much interest in another high school football coaching job. And why would he?
Lane had invested the sweat equity to help Bath County rise from going winless in 2020, when he inherited the Wildcats in midseason, to a 6-6 campaign last year. And Bath County expects to continue that climb this fall.
The college field, however, was another matter. Kentucky Christian University came calling with an offer to coach the Knights' offensive line, Lane said, and he couldn't turn that one down.
"We had a lot of options after the season, and a lot of them were high school options," Lane said. "We looked at those as a lateral move, but a college job offer and getting back into coaching college athletes was something I was into.
"And after meeting with coach (Jake) Russell at KCU, and just getting a feeling for the type of man he is and type of program they're running up there, it felt like something that would be good for me and my family."
Lane has resigned as Bath County's coach to move on to Grayson. He informed the team of his decision on Wednesday, he said.
Lane took over the Wildcats in an interim role in October 2020 for the dismissed Johnny Poynter. Just days after he took over, Bath County went to Prestonsburg and dropped a one-possession decision, 35-27.
The average margin in the Wildcats' five previous losses was 24.2 points, so that night was a sign of progress -- and one Bath County built on in 2021.
The Wildcats went 6-6 -- counting one COVID-19 cancellation forfeit win and one forfeit loss -- last fall. They qualified for the postseason as Class 2A, District 8's No. 4 seed and hung with top-seeded West Carter deep into the third quarter before falling in the district semifinals.
"He took over in a tough situation and did a great job of getting the Wildcats back to the playoffs in a tough district," Bath County athletic director Scott Anderson said of Lane. "He has also been great for all of our sports programs as a whole, as all of our athletes have gotten physically stronger since he has been here. KCU will be getting a hard-working coach with a great work ethic."
Knights athletic director David Manning confirmed Lane is joining KCU's gridiron program.
Lane touted the Wildcats' growth in other areas as well.
"The kids growing as young men, and watching them mature as leaders on and off the field, is probably what I'm most proud of," Lane said. "The wins and losses, they happen, but at the end of the day it's not really what it's about, at least for me. Just seeing the growth of the guys and the excitement around football, from junior pro all the way up, was a good deal.
"I think it's heading up the right path, and whoever comes in next will be able to take it over in a little better shape than when I got it."
The Wildcats indeed anticipate continuing their upward ascent this fall, which Lane said "absolutely" made his decision to leave more difficult.
"These guys are gonna be good," he said. "I would say they're probably gonna be better than we were last year at spots on the field. They're gonna be stronger. We did a lot of good things in the spring to get them prepared, and that was my message to them today was, 'Look, you've done all the work. It doesn't matter who's at the front of the boat, you guys are steering it, so take it where you want to go.'"
