VANCEBURG Near the end of the 1946 movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Clarence Odbody, the guardian angel, tells George Bailey to remember “no man is a failure who has friends.”
By that measure, Gary Kidwell is very, very successful.
Kidwell, 78, resigned effective July 1 after 26 years as Eastern Kentucky Conference commissioner, citing health reasons. What is more: He’s coached Lewis County’s boys basketball, baseball and junior high football teams, umpired baseball and softball (including state tournament games), been the Lions’ athletic director, helped resuscitate the football program, and started the county’s Little League baseball.
“I think I’ve got a lot of friends,” Kidwell said. “I’ve probably got some enemies, too. I’ve always tried to treat people equal, whether it be coaching or teaching. I think that’s a good asset.”
Kidwell is or will be a member of six Halls of Fame: the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (he was inducted in 2011), National High School Coaches (2012), Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Court of Honor (2014), Eastern Kentucky Football Bowl (2019), and the Lewis County High School and Morehead State University Alumni this year.
You could also call Kidwell a local media mogul.
He was the Lewis County Herald‘s sports editor for 30 years. (He still writes his weekly “Kidwell’s Korner” column.) He’s broadcast Lions football and basketball on WKKS (104.9 FM) and begins his 46th year as host of a Saturday morning show.
Kidwell long ago earned the respect of 16th Region coaches and administrators.
Second-year Fleming County athletic director Brian Teter has decades of experience with sports media. What strikes him about Kidwell: quiet professionalism amid sometimes oversized egos.
“He’s clearly just a consummate professional,” Teter said. “It’s a simple thing to say, but I think that packs a lot of punch.”
Rowan County athletic department staffer and former coach Randy Wallace said Kidwell’s perseverance through problems impressed him.
“He’s always ahead of the game,” Wallace said. “He thinks things out. Not only does he make the plan, he makes sure it’s carried out. He follows up on things.”
Even those who don’t follow Lewis County sports so much likewise know Kidwell’s impact.
Over lunch on a recent Tuesday at Osman Pharmacy in Vanceburg, local resident Buddy Roe and his wife Teresa praised Kidwell for building up the Lions’ programs.
“I believe he’s a landmark,” Buddy Roe said. “He’s a local treasure.”
A murmur
Kidwell grew up in Vanceburg, but he also hitchhiked the nearly eight miles to Charters to work on his grandparents’ farm. A friend, Kenneth Sapp, took him to games.
“The first seven years, we didn’t have a gym,” Kidwell said. “We had to make an outside court, dirt court. And then we got to go to Lewis County Junior High in my eighth grade year.”
Then, a health scare.
“My freshman year, they found out I had a heart murmur,” Kidwell said. “My dad took me up to Cleveland Clinic, so I had to sit out two years. I kept stats, kept the clock and stuff like that. I played (basketball) my junior and senior year.
“I was an aggressive player, but not really a good scorer. We had really good players with us.”
After graduating from Lewis County in 1961, Kidwell went to Morehead State – and met Alice, his wife of nearly 58 years.
“We went to a Morehead basketball game,” Alice Kidwell said. “He had borrowed a bunch of clothes, and everybody had said, ‘Nice coat, Gary, nice umbrella.’ I’m thinking, ‘What is this?’
“Once we had the first date, we stayed together.”
After graduating from Morehead State in 1965, the Kidwells went to Millersburg, a Bourbon County town of about 800. Gary taught physical education and biology at Millersburg Military Institute, where he was also the basketball coach.
“I liked it so well because Alice and I got our apartment free, and we got to eat with the cadets,” Gary said.
Lewis County’s boys basketball program struggled before Kidwell took over in 1974. The Lions had not been over .500 since the 1965-66 season’s 16-10, and they were 75-112 from 1966-67 to 1973-74.
Kidwell’s first three seasons on the sidelines were sweeter than catching 20 smallmouth bass in Kinniconick Creek. (He finished at 152-190 with three 62nd District Tournament titles and two 16th Region Tournament semifinal berths.)
“We won 16 games,” Kidwell said of the 1974-75 season. “We won 20 the next year, and 20 the next year.”
In 13 years leading the baseball Lions from 1974-87, Kidwell’s teams won the 10th Region Tournament title in 1977, five district tournament championships in the 35th, 39th and 62nd, and the 1980 EKC crown – Lewis County’s first since 1968.
Kidwell wasn’t sure he was qualified to be EKC commissioner in 1996. Former Olive Hill High boys basketball coach Jack Fultz believed otherwise.
“I said, ‘I have no experience with that or anything,’ Kidwell said. “He said, ‘I want you to be the commissioner and I don’t want to hear no more about it.’”
‘Just tired’
Kidwell’s medical history could be a story by itself.
He’s rolled his car twice, survived two bouts of COVID-19 (“I still have wild dreams about it. It was a terrifying time,” he said), was on a stairwell that collapsed at the old Board of Education office in Vanceburg, and slipped on some ice on the way to the boys 16th Region basketball tournament – which gave him a tennis-ball-sized knot on his forehead.
The stairwell accident might not have happened if the first of two pictures of what Alice Kidwell eventually called the “Staircase Eight” had turned out well.
“I was standing on a metal platform,” Gary said. “This thing starts moving. I said, ‘This can’t be happening.’ I fell straight down, 15 feet.
“We were down there having lunch; after lunch, we’d always take a picture.”
The scariest accident, however, was a head-on car wreck with a truck in the summer of 1972. Kidwell, who was working toward his Master’s degree at Morehead State, was on his way to Rowan County.
“He was teaching summer school in the morning, going to Morehead in the afternoon and running the Little League at night,” Alice Kidwell said. “He was just tired.”
The accident left Kidwell with 39 stitches. He thought that was the end of it – until it wasn’t.
On a Friday a few days after the accident, Kidwell remembered being “deathly sick.”
“Alice was getting her hair done the next morning, and (doctors) called her and said they were going to take me into surgery,” Kidwell said. “They thought they were going after my kidneys, but when they got in there, (the surgeon) said it looked they threw my spleen up and they hit it with a ball bat.”
The Kidwells now spend their days keeping up with their six grandchildren. Gary wants to finish a book on Lewis County athletic history (he’s written about 70 pages so far) and continue his column and radio show.
Gary Kidwell offered simple advice for his successor as EKC commissioner.
“I would just say work hard,” he said, “and keep the thing going and (encourage) the other teams to get in.”