ASHLAND After the sunset on Tuesday night, the relentless heat of the day finally started to dissipate.
But at the newly christened Frank Sloan E.B. Lowman Field, Ashland brought the heat.
The LadyCats walked away with a 3-1 victory over Boyd County in a physical match after dictating most of the pace and tempo from start to finish.
“It’s always a battle when we play Boyd,” Ashland coach John Cook said. “It doesn’t matter who’s up or who’s down. It’s just one of those district rivalries.”
The match was a rematch of the first round in last year’s 63rd District Tournament, which Ashland won 5-0.
“I don’t really have anything bad to say about our play,” Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington said. “Ashland played really well and I thought we played really well. It was the best my team had played all season. We’ve played some really bad games. I think Ashland just had two really good shots in that first half. Those were almost impossible to get to.”
Both teams played tight defense to start the match.
“I thought we started slow, to be honest with you,” Cook said. “We were trying to play to vertical instead of going outside in. Boyd’s back line did a great job of getting ahead of balls.”
Then Ashland started to attack.
The first big scoring opportunity came at the 15-minute mark when Kenleigh Woods had a one-on-one breakaway to the Lions net, but she was unable to find paydirt as her shot went wide left with no one there to assist it in.
Woods had another shot a minute later, more on target, but was saved by Stevens.
Emma Vanhorn had another shot for the LadyCats that again went wide in the 19th minute.
After three near-misses, Ashland found the back of the net with 12 minutes remaining in the first half courtesy of Milei Baker.
The LadyCats weren’t done. Macie Bevins sent a bomb from downtown in the 34th minute for a long-distance goal to make the score 2-0 at the half.
“I told her she won the longest goal of the year,” Cook said with a laugh. “Hey, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so you take that shot, put it on frame, and then someone could crash the goal even if it doesn’t go in. Macie’s a governor’s scholar so she joined us late. So she’s still peeling the rust off so it’s nice to see her get back like this.”
At the break, keeper Mallorie Caudill had three saves for Ashland (6-1).
Sophia Stevens had two for Boyd County.
It looked like the Lions had cut the lead in half in the 48th minute when Aubrey Moore found the back of the net.
The goal, however, was called back due to an offsides penalty against Boyd County.
Neither team’s defense budged during most of the second half.
“We’ve had a very rocky start,” Pennington said. “To see this game is so encouraging for us as we try to get to October.”
Baker came close to breaking that trend in the 59th minute but her shot was just a fraction off target. It hit the crossbar and went out of play.
Woods added a goal late in the second half that increased the LadyCats advantage.
It was also an insurance goal that all but ended any hope of the Lions' comeback.
It didn’t deter Moore, who found the back of the net with three minutes remaining to give Boyd County its first goal of the match.
“She was amazing tonight,” Pennington said of Moore’s performance. “This was her best game. She pressured them 110%. Getting a goal called back and then scoring again is big.”
The goal was good enough to avoid the shutout, but the loss was inevitable as the LadyCats took the win.
Stevens finished the night with six saves for Boyd County (2-5).
The LadyCats got four saves from Caudill.
