ASHLAND Both matches in Tuesday night’s boys-girls doubleheader at the Ashland Soccer Complex were mirror images of each other.
Each contest was scoreless at halftime only to have the hosts put up big numbers in the final 40 minutes.
Ashland scored all of its goals in the second half to prevail over Greenup County, 6-0, in the girls' nightcap.
Coach John Cook said he wanted to see his young team to settle down early in their season opener. At times, the LadyCats will have a handful of freshman on the pitch.
“It was the first game of the season and they had jitters,” Cook said. “We had five freshmen start tonight. Even though we’ve had scrimmages and camps, it’s under the lights at home and they were excited.”
Ashland doesn’t have the services of its two leading returning scorers due to injury. Cook witnessed a solid defensive effort and several key contributors on the offensive side of the field.
“That’s how you know they are playing for one another,” Cook said. “You have a goal distribution like that. You’re not counting on one or two kids to come in and score. We have a player out sick and some rolled ankles. We are the walking wounding. Freshman Mary Beth Bolen and Laney Sorrell just dominated the back on defense.”
Sophomore Macie Bevins tallied a goal to start the second half. Emma Vanhorn guided the ball over to Bevins in the box and she sailed it into the net.
Kennedy Bradley collected a bouncing ball outside the box in the 52nd minute and lifted a high shot that glanced off the hands of the Musketeers keeper and into the goal.
Cook has plenty of young talent on his roster, but will be searching for a leader on the field as the season progresses.
“That is what we are looking for right now,” Cook said. “We are looking for someone to take that spot. We are seeing two or three kids that are starting to emerge. We really haven’t even named a captain yet. We are looking to see who wants it and who is going to take it. We will go from there.”
“This team genuinely likes each other,” he added. “They have a blast all the time. The kids enjoy being together.”
Lindsey Clark’s run down the field midway through the second half resulted in a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar. Vanhorn followed up the try and knocked the carom back into the goal.
Bevins found just enough space to post her second goal of the contest a few minutes later. She sent the shot that glanced off the post that found it’s way to trickle in the corner of the net.
Clark would not be denied a second time as she posted a tally to get herself in the scoring column in the final two minutes. Amelia Lucas recorded a final Ashland (1-0) goal in the closing seconds.
Greenup County (0-1) has began a new era under the leadership of first-year coach Brookelyn Lott. She said the team has embraced the new system.
“It’s my first game as a coach and it’s the first time I’ve seen them play,” Lott said. “And from what we talked about (in the offseason), they have taken everything we’ve taught them over the summer and have improved so much. I am proud of them.”
“We are still learning each other,” she added. “We have adjusted well.”
