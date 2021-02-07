MOREHEAD Rowan County's girls basketball team didn't look like a squad that had played just five games and had players quarantined for weeks.
No, the Lady Vikings' 66-58 triumph over Ashland on Saturday at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium evinced perseverance you'd expect from a much more seasoned group for one reason: wiping out a 13-point third-quarter deficit by outscoring the Kittens, 42-26, in the second half.
Rowan County improved to 2-3 for reasons the 16th Region has come to expect – sophomore guard Haven Ford's 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists – including 17 points in the second half and a 9-of-10 showing from the free throw line.
It was hard to determine who was more excited – Haven Ford or her mom, assistant coach Raven Ford, who enthusiastically two-handed and shook her daughter's head.
“We were both excited,” Haven Ford said. “That was a good win for us.”
The Lady Vikings also found offense from players you should notice: sophomore Katie Chandler scored 18 points, and junior Hailey Rose added 14.
“I just played as hard as I could,” Chandler said.
Rowan County assistant coach Kyle Brown led the Lady Vikings in place of Matt Stokes.
“Coach Stokes is still the captain of the ship,” Brown said. “He's just taking a little COVID nap right now down in the lower deck; we're going to get him back on Monday.”
Through five games, Ford has averaged 24 points a game. She's also 38 for 40 from the free throw line (a state high 95%), with 12.6 rebounds a game.
Saturday's first half was kind of like those compare-and-contrast essay questions you hated in high school.
Rowan County opened with a diversified 9-0 drive: Kessaney Melton's layup on a Bailey Haynes assist, Ford's 15-footer, Rose's 3 from the right wing and Ford's bucket on a possession that began with Melton's steal.
Within two minutes, however, Ashland (7-5) reeled off 10 straight – two Carley Cullop 3s, Emma Sellars's two free throws (part of a team-high 19 points) and Jordan Rakes's runout layup. The Kittens eventually led, 17-14, after eight minutes.
By the end of the second stanza, Rowan County pretty much looked like it spent 13 days in a pandemic pause. The Lady Vikings were grounded Jan. 9-21, fell to Fleming County on Jan. 22 and had to cancel games against Bath County and Menifee County before beating Morgan County on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings coughed up three turnovers in two-plus minutes when two Lady Vikings collided going for a loose ball and one errant over-and-back pass.
Sellars's 15-footer from the free throw line gave the Kittens a 42-29 lead three minutes into the third quarter.
“We were playing well. We were following the game plan to perfection, containing Haven as best we could and guarding the shooters,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said.
From there, Rowan County's Rose twice hit 3-pointers on Ford passes, with Chandler's field goal in between.
It didn't help Ashland to manage just four points over the third quarter's final five minutes, while the Lady Vikings scored nine over the last 2:27.
Result: Rowan County, 46-45, a streak that featured as many facets as the opening salvo: Katie Chandler's bucket on sister Kandace's assist, Destiny Utterback's uncontested 3 and Ford's four free throws.
Ashland can thank Sellars and Casey Wallenfelsz for keeping the Kittens close – Sellars's six points made it a 58-56 game with 4:01 left. Rowan County finished with the 8-0 run on Ford's four points and two each from Katie Chandler and Rose.
“Second half, we totally got out of it,” Bradley said. “We started helping out too much and leaving the shooters wide open. Once Haven started going, there's no stopping her.”
ASHLAND 17 15 13 13 — 58
ROWAN CO. 14 10 22 20 — 66
Ashland (58) — Cullop 12, Rakes 18, Sellars 19, C. Wallenfelsz 8, Robinson 1. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Cullop 2, C. Wallenfelsz 2, Rakes). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Rowan Co. (66) — Ford 24, Rose 14, Melton 3, Katie Chandler 18, Lewis 2, Utterback 5. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Rose 4, Ford 3, Katie Chandler 2, Utterback). FT: 17-20. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.