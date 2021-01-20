PORTSMOUTH Ashland had a good news-bad news night.
The Kittens journeyed to Notre Dame on Wednesday, and they held the Lady Titans' Ava Hassel to 10 points, 13 under her average. Problem was, sisters Annie and Claire Dettwiller and Isabel Cassidy scored 11, 10 and 14, respectively, to take a 48-41 win.
“We knew that No. 20 (Cassidy) could shoot, she's a really good shooter,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “We just lost her in rotation.
“Communication (was tough). It was so loud; it was the first time we had a real loud gym to deal with.”
Ashland (4-2) saw its four-game winning streak end, while Notre Dame, the No. 4 team in the Ohio Associated Press Division IV poll, improved to 12-1.
Bradley mentioned something else: Notre Dame's experience versus Ashland's youth.
“We play eighth- and ninth-graders, and they had four seniors,” Bradley said.
Bradley also said the Lady Titans were the tallest team Ashland would see all season. The 6-1 Annie Dettwiller and 6-foot sister Claire altered Kitten shots most of the night.
“We just had to slow (Ashland's offense) down for us because they like to keep us going fast,” Annie Dettwiller said. “We slowed it down, tried to control the pressure, just ran our offense and got open shots.”
Hassel averages 23 points a game and is headed to NCAA Division III DePauw University. To try to neutralize her, Bradley sent freshman Kenleigh Woods and junior Lindsay Wallenfelsz.
“You've got to play good defense and make sure she doesn't get around you,” Woods said.
Ashland's most striking statistic was its 3-point shooting. The Kittens hit eight, led by Carley Cullop's three and two each from Khia Robinson and Lindsey Wallenfelsz.
In the opening minutes, however, the Dettwillers and Cassidy were the greater concern. They combined for all eight Notre Dame points in the eventual 8-3 run.
And Hassel? She scored just two in the first quarter.
Good thing Ashland had Cullop and Jordan Rakes. Cullop knocked down a 3 and served an assist to Rakes, who scored five points altogether.
Hassel's next field goal, a layup a little more than 30 seconds into the second quarter, was an example of ball control; she stopped long enough for Cullop to pass her by, which left her with an uncontested shot.
By then, the Kittens had seen enough. In a little less than a minute, Woods, Ella Sellars and Khia Robinson all scored, and Ashland led, 18-16.
It was the only lead Ashland had. Notre Dame outscored the Kittens, 12-5, the rest of the quarter and eventually pulled ahead, 48-36 midway through the final stanza.
Cullop and Woods led Ashland (4-2) with nine points each.
“It was a tough loss,” Cullop said. “We definitely learned that we're young.”
ASHLAND 10 13 11 7 — 41
NOTRE DAME 14 16 13 5 — 48