RACELAND Raceland needed a quick response.
Hannah “Montana” Wilson turned to her power slap and the speedster ignited another big inning for the Lady Rams.
Boyd County had just regained the advantage in the top of the sixth inning during a scoring and miscue-filled contest. Host Raceland answered with six runs in the home half of the frame to claim a 17-12 win over the Lady Lions on Thursday night.
Wilson, who normally gets on base just by putting the ball in play around the infield, saw a different approach when she led off the sixth and decided to swing away.
“I was hitting it in the infield, and they were starting to read it and got me out,” Wilson said. “(Boyd County’s pitcher) threw an inside pitch on me. I knew that I had to get on base. I was going to find a way. I saw the outfielder was playing a little short. I had to do a little power hitting with my slap."
The hit went all the way to the right-field wall. Wilson turned on the jets and sprinted to third base with a triple before the Lady Lions could get the ball back to the infield.
“I rounded second, and I saw (Raceland coach) Robbie (West) was calling for me to come on," Wilson said. "He is always trying me to advance to as many bases as he can. I already knew that I was going three.”
It started another offensive outburst for Raceland. Chloe Collins was issued her second intentional walk of the contest and Raegan West drove them home with a single up the middle.
Kierston Smith added a two-run double, Reagan Mackie had an RBI groundout and Cam Davidson supplied an RBI single to finish the Lady Rams' scoring.
Raegan West closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Robbie West feels Wilson has prospered at the bottom of the Raceland batting order. Wilson got on base three times and scored twice. West likes having a second leadoff hitter for the top of the lineup.
“We allow Hannah to read the defense,” Robbie West said. “It dictates whether she swings away, if she tries to punch the ball, or puts it on the ground and tries to leg it out. It was a defensive read on Hannah’s part.
“We felt it was more beneficial to move her to the 9-spot,” he added. “Basically, it’s like having another leadoff hitter. We have a hard out 1 through 9 in the order.”
The Lady Rams honored seven players before the contest on Senior Night. Wilson said the team was determined not to let a victory slip away from them on an emotional occasion.
“We all have fight in us,” Wilson said. “With it being Senior Night, we knew that we had to get the win. It helped us pull through. It’s just about the confidence that we bring when they keep pounding against us. We know what we have to do and how to do it.”
Boyd County (14-9) opened the game with four hits and a pair of runs in the first inning. Haylee Thornsberry hit a solo home run and Sara Bays lined an RBI single.
Bays would later give her team the lead once more when she parked a grand slam off the scoreboard in center field to give the Lady Lions a 12-11 lead late in the contest.
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said his team played well in spurts but couldn’t overcome the miscues.
“I said before the game that you had the two most potent offenses and best power-hitting teams in the region here tonight,” Wheeler said. “We had to take advantage of situations and make plays. We just didn’t make enough plays. … But we made seven errors and three passed balls against a good offensive team. It put runners on base.”
Robbie West didn’t see the cleanest game from his club either, but he was pleased to see them rise to the occasion with the outcome still in doubt.
“It was a wake-up call,” Robbie West said. “They took the lead. Boyd County is a good-hitting team that isn’t going away. When they hit the grand slam, the girls responded. They came right back and scored six runs. It’s the sign of a veteran ballclub.”
Thornsberry scored four times for Boyd County.
Raegan West and Smith tallied three runs for Raceland (19-7). Smith collected two doubles and Davidson recorded three hits.
BOYD CO. 201 315 0 — 12 13 7
RACELAND 313 406 X — 17 16 4
Badgett, Thompson (4), Bays (5) and Kouns. Davidson, R. West (4) and S. West. W—R. West. L—Bays. 2B—Goad (BC), Kouns (BC), Collins (R), Smith 2 (R). 3B—Wilson (R). HR—Thornsberry (BC), Bays (BC).