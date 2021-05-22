RUSSELL Before the rout came the redirect.
Raceland led Russell just 1-0 through three innings on Saturday afternoon. Robbie West wanted more from the Lady Rams' offense.
"To be real honest, I wasn't very happy," Raceland's first-season coach said. "Going into the top of the fourth, I had to get on this team because they were swinging at pitches that they don't do a good job of making contact with. ... It wasn't until the fifth, sixth and seventh when we started making Russell bring the ball back down into the zone, and that's when we started hitting the ball hard."
They also hit it far. Chloe Collins clubbed a grand slam in the fifth inning for the first four of her eight RBIs to blow it open. She added a three-run shot as part of a six-run seventh inning for the Lady Rams in a 13-3 victory.
With the win, Raceland claimed the top seed in next week's 63rd District Tournament and a rematch with the Lady Devils, against whom the Lady Rams own two victories by 10 runs apiece this season. But Saturday's game didn't develop the same way as Raceland's 10-0 five-inning win on April 26.
The Lady Devils hung within two runs through four innings Saturday and were a timely hit in the bottom of the sixth away from making the Lady Rams a little itchy.
With two Russell runs across in the inning to make the score 7-2 and two more runners aboard with two outs, designated player Samantha Roark uncorked a laser bound for left-center field. But Raceland shortstop Kierston Smith reflexively snared it to end the inning.
"Anything that goes toward shortstop, I'm completely confident that she's gonna vacuum it up," West said. "She is that good at shortstop. It's nothing that she hasn't done all season. She's a gamer."
Asked about the play, Russell coach Nikki Beek grinned ruefully.
"All you can do is (say) hat's off to her," Beek said of Smith, "because that's a fantastic snag and she's a fantastic athlete. That's one of those things, you just keep striving for contact and eventually you might find a hole and make something happen."
But Raceland rattled off six runs in its final at-bat to put it out of reach. Cameryn Davidson worked a bases-loaded walk to plate a run and Hannah Wilson produced a two-out, two-RBI single ahead of Collins, who hit a three-run no-doubter.
It was Collins's 16th homer of the season and second of the day. Two innings earlier, she uncorked a round-tripper over the scoreboard in right-center field with the bases loaded. Collins added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
That was plenty for Davidson, making her fifth start of the season in the circle after battling injury early in the year. She allowed two runs on six hits over six innings, recording six strikeouts and one walk.
"Unfortunately, Cam's just now getting healthy and back," West said, "and we are a completely different team with Cam in the circle."
Smith helped Raceland settle in with a big defensive play in the second inning. Russell had the bases loaded and two outs when Roark hit a ground ball to short. Smith robbed her of a run-scoring hit for the first of two times in the game, throwing Roark out at first in bang-bang fashion.
Raegan West went 3 for 4 and cranked two doubles for Raceland (24-7, 5-1 district seeding), which beat the Lady Devils for the seventh consecutive time. Wilson and Davidson were both 2 for 3. Wilson netted two RBIs.
Russell (11-13, 0-6 district seeding) dropped its ninth game of its last 11, but Beek saw progress from how deep into the game the Lady Devils threatened.
"The fact that we held them off four to five innings is an accomplishment," she said. "It's good that we can look at performance last game (against Raceland) to this game, and that's improvement. At this stage, that's what we're looking for is, how are we progressing? Next time, let's hold them all seven (innings). That's what we'll go for."
Lili Smith and Hannah Allen both went 2 for 4 for the Lady Devils. Smith doubled twice and knocked in two runs and scored from second base on a throwing error in the sixth. Audrey Patel took the decision, lasting five innings.
(606) 326-2658 |
RACELAND 001 141 6 -- 13 10 2
RUSSELL 000 002 1 -- 3 8 3
Davidson, Grubb (7) and S. West; Patel, C. Ratliff (6), Allen (7) and Holland. W -- Davidson. L -- Patel. 2B -- R. West 2 (Ra), Davidson (Ra), Smith 2 (Ru). HR -- Collins 2 (Ra).