OWENSBORO It was a rainy day at Jack Fisher Park but the teams in Pool D couldn’t weather Raceland’s offensive attack at the state All “A” Classic.
The Lady Rams won pool play after winning three consecutive games on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Each contest did not go seven innings due to time constraints.
The duo of Chloe Collins and Kierston Smith combined for nine extra-base hits and 13 RBIs against Pikeville, Bethlehem and Hickman County.
Collins belted a home run against the Lady Panthers and the Banshees on Saturday and recorded two doubles during the three games. Smith amassed a pair of doubles, two triples and blasted a homer against Hickman County on Sunday.
Raegan West, Cam Davidson and Davanna Grubb all collected wins in the circle. West was 3 for 3 at the plate and knocked in five runs on Sunday, including two doubles and a dinger, as Raceland (12-5) put the game away with 10 runs in the fourth inning. Davidson also had a home run.
Makena Francis added a two-bagger against Hickman County.
The Lady Rams outscored their three opponents, 28-3.
Raceland advances to the championship bracket today to play Somerset in the opening round. All games in the tournament field will return to seven-inning contests.
PIKEVILLE 010 00 — 1 3 3
RACELAND 202 2x — 6 6 0
Ford and Ray. R. West and S. West. W—R. West. L—Ford. 2B—Collins (R). 3B—Smith (R). HR—Collins (R).
RACELAND 330 1 — 7 7 0
BETHLEHEM 000 1 — 1 3 2
Davidson, Grubb (4) and S. West. Cissell and French. W—Davidson. L—Cissell 2B—Smith 2 (R). 3B—Smith (R). HR—Collins (R).
RACELAND 005 (10) — 15 14 0
HICKMAN CO. 100 0 — 1 3 2
Grubb and S. West. Boaz, Narangie (4) and Howell. W—Grubb. L—Narangie. 2B—Collins (R), Francis (R), R. West 2 (R). HR—Batts (HC), R. West (R), Smith (R), Davidson (R).