RACELAND Raegan West has logged plenty of innings inside the circle this season.
After a productive weekend at the state All “A” Classic, the Raceland senior wasted no time telling her coach that she was ready for more.
The right-hander kept Russell from denting the scoreboard as the Lady Rams produced a 10-0 win in five innings on Monday night at the Raceland Softball Complex.
“On the ride home from Owensboro, we sat on the bus together for about an hour,” Raceland coach Robbie West said. “We talked about the games this week. I asked her how she felt. I said she was tired, but she wanted the ball in the circle. Tonight, she got behind in the count a little bit, but she battled through the entire night. She hit the pitches that we needed her to hit.”
Raegan West overcome a pair of early scoring threats from the Lady Devils to leave runners on base. She knew the implications of Raceland dropping another district seeding game.
“If you could tell, I was a little tired,” Raegan West said. “I was shaking my arm. I was trying to do everything that I could. I knew this was a big game, so I just wanted the ball.”
“I had the mentality of next pitch every time,” she added. “If I threw a bad ball, I would come back and want to get the next one. I didn’t want to walk the bases loaded because I knew they could hit the ball.”
The Lady Rams collected 11 hits, including nine in the first three innings. Raceland forced six walks in the fifth stanza and sealed the victory with six runs on just one hit.
Chloe Collins potential grand slam came up a few feet short but her double sent a pair of runs home to start the scoring surge in the frame. Maddie Stamper followed with an RBI groundout. Shalyn West and Makena Francis both walked with the bases loaded and Kierston Smith raced to the plate on a wild pitch to close out the contest.
“It’s easy to get down after missed opportunities,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “I think as a young team in a high-pressure game, it all compounded on us a little bit. They still went up there and kept swinging. It’s hard sometimes to rally from missed opportunities.”
Beek said she has a versatile lineup with players that can perform at different positions. Raceland grabbed the momentum early in the matchup and would not let go of it.
“The team actually handles pressure really well,” Beek said. “We had to make quite a few changes in the field and in the circle. It was one of those things with the last-minute lineup changes. It kind of played into the issues in the fifth inning.”
Raegan West helped herself out in the Lady Rams first at-bat. After Stamper lined a single, West hit the ball sharply to left field that bounced in front of the fielder and found its way to the wall for a run-scoring triple. Smith drove West in with a seeing-eye single that scooted through an opening on the left side of the infield.
Robbie West changed the batting lineup in Owensboro, and it paid dividends as the Lady Rams outscored their three opponents in pool play, 28-3.
“We had to throw something different at Pikeville,” Robbie West said. “They had already seen us play (earlier this season). They knew how we hit. When we played them the first time, we didn’t have Cam or Kierston. We had to throw them a curveball. It broke up the lineup and made it very hard to pitch around certain players.”
Reagan West moved from her leadoff position to third in the batting order behind Collins and Stamper. The hurler is already fond of her new spot in the lineup.
“It’s definitely different with Chloe hitting leadoff,” Raegan West said, “but I like it. Chloe usually gets on and Maddie is performing really well. It’s different but it’s efficient.”
Raegan West struck out four and Russell (8-4) scattered four hits over five frames. The Lady Devils got runners to second and third in the first inning before West ended the threat with a punchout.
Russell loaded the bases in the third, but Hannah Wilson corralled a fly ball to keep the Lady Devils scoreless.
Smith smacked a double in the third inning and advanced to third base on an error. She scored on Shalyn West’s RBI single. Davidson added another tally with a hit two batters later.
“There are times that if I make a mistake, I know that 1 through 9 (in our batting order) can hit,” Raegan West said. “I know they have my back. I never worry about our offense producing.”
Davidson finished 2 for 2 at the plate. Smith and Stamper each produced two hits.
Raceland (14-6) starts a stretch of eight games in twelve days after returning from Owensboro. The Lady Rams play five district seeding games during that time.
“It was the reason this schedule was put together,” Robbie West said. “With the teams that we’ve played so far, we wanted to battle-tested. We wanted to be pushed. I did not care about wins and losses early. No matter what our record is right now, it’s not reflective on how good we are or can be.”
Raceland improves to 1-1 in 63rd District seeding play. Russell falls to 0-2.
