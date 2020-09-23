It seems like they’ve shared the same soccer pitch for a decade.
East Carter senior midfielders Makenzie Burnett, Hannah Kelley and Alyssa Stickler are actually in their fourth varsity seasons, and together they’re providing the majority of the Lady Raiders’ offense.
“We’ve grown up together,” Stickler said. “We know each other, the way we play, so we can read our minds very well. … We trust each other to make the right decision in the right place.”
In a COVID-19 world, asking athletes about potentially losing a season is as de rigueur a query as there is. Like just about anyone else, Burnett was concerned.
“Yeah, we were a little worried,” she said. “We wanted to get that last year in, but we’re glad it’s happening, no matter the circumstances.”
Seven games into the season — all Lady Raiders wins — Stickler has 12 goals and four assists. Junior Avery Hall has six goals, Burnett and junior Darian Wallace have five apiece, and Kelley has four goals.
“We’ve grown up together,” Stickler said. “We know each other, the way we play, so we can read our minds very well. … We trust each other to make the right decision in the right place.”
To save you the trouble of doing long division, Stickler, Burnett and Kelley have 21 of East Carter’s 33 tallies, a 63.6% total.
“I try to really work the ball around,” Stickler said. “I always try to look for my teammates first. … It’s a team sport, so you’ve really got to look for each other to string passes together to score, to win.”
A closer look at 2019’s statistics reveals something more: Stickler, Barnett and Kelley are continuing what they started last year.
Stickler had a team-high 22 goals, and Barnett and Kelley added 11 each; that was 65.7% of the Lady Raiders’ scoring. Stickler added 16 assists, Kelley had nine and Barnett had six.
Understandably, Stickler, Barnett and Kelley say they prefer passing to shooting.
“In the past, it hasn’t always been that way,” Kelley said. “Over the past couple years, we’ve been really looking for the passes and building on those combination plays.”
Stickler scored three times in a 10-0 mercy-run win Sept. 8 at Greenup County. Her first, in the 17th minute, was a shot from about 30 yards away from a nearly parallel spot to the end line.
“It’s a really tough shot,” she said at the time. “I really wasn’t expecting that; I was actually trying to cross it to one of my teammates, and it ended up going in.”
Stickler doesn’t have to look far for a role model – she grew up watching her sister, 2015 East Carter alumna Megan Stickler.
“I’ve always looked up to her,” Alyssa said.
You may also know the younger Stickler for what she did on the basketball court last year – her 13.5 points a game led the Lady Raiders, and her 5.7 rebounds were second-most.
East Carter coach Tyler Walker notices his trio’s tranquility.
“I think they do a very, very good job of being calm and holding the ball,” he said. “And even if we do lose the ball, they are very good at winning the ball back quickly, not to allow the other team to get up the field.”
That said, Walker also sees different personalities.
“Makenzie’s really quiet, never says anything,” Walker said. “Stickler, I think, leads with her competitive drive and knowledge of sports, and Hannah is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen; she’s loud, she’s talkative, she wants the best out of everybody.
“Hannah is the most out-loud, but she doesn’t try to put anyone down. She’s not trying to overtake anybody, so Makenzie, who’s quiet, doesn’t get overshadowed.”
Stickler plans to attend Morehead State University and become a respiratory therapist. Kelley wants to study finance, and Burnett hopes to study biomedical science at MSU and become a physical therapist.
One thing remains – an attempt to finish their high school careers with a 16th Region Tournament title.
“As a unit,” Walker said, “they’re one of the best units that we have.”