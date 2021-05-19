LLOYD Neither Matt Miller nor Jim Shelton is brand-new to being a diamond skipper.
The aforementioned assistant coaches for Greenup County and East Carter, respectively, temporarily elevated to shot-caller on Wednesday night due to their respective head coaches being absent, might regardless have felt like they got more than they bargained for.
The Lady Musketeers and Lady Raiders, who possessed the top two batting averages in the state coming into the game at .436 and .439, respectively, lived up to it in a 15-11 Greenup County victory.
It was on pace for a score line well beyond that early on. The Lady Musketeers led 11-7 through two innings before both teams stabilized things with a change in the circle.
Greenup County didn’t want to pitch Kaylie Lawrence any more than necessary on Wednesday, Miller said, with a 63rd District seeding matchup with Raceland looming today. But the Lady Musketeers turned to Lawrence in the second inning and she scattered four Lady Raiders runs the rest of the way.
“She settled us down,” Miller said. “She started pounding the zone. She’s got a little bit more whip on it than (starter) Shae (Moore) does, so I think it helped us settle into our comfort zone.”
East Carter planned all along to tag-team Payton Rice and Stephanie Tussey in the circle, Shelton said. Tussey came on for Rice two outs into the first, and Rice took the ball back from Tussey in the fifth.
“We told the girls we were gonna rotate them back and forth and try to keep Greenup off-balance, and it worked three (innings) through six there,” Shelton said. “They do totally different things. Their call sheets are totally different, and Greenup, they’re a good hitting team 1 through 9.
“But our pitchers, they did everything that we asked. We just let one inning get away from us.”
That inning was the bottom of the second, when Tussey retired the first two batters she faced and induced a can of corn in the outfield for the potential third out. But it was dropped, and instead of getting through two innings up 7-6, the Lady Raiders conceded five runs on Zoey Keeton’s two-run single, an error, a wild pitch and Launa Ratcliff’s RBI double.
Greenup County led from that point forward, rattling off 18 hits — six of them for extra bases and three out of the yard.
Keeton went 4 for 5, homered and drove in five runs for the Lady Musketeers (15-5). Ratcliff was 4 for 4, doubled twice and knocked in two runs. Skyler Lawrence was 3 for 5, Emma Boggs went 2 for 4 and went deep, and Moore homered and drove in two runs.
Boggs and Keeton hit back-to-back jacks to start the fifth inning almost to the exact same spot in left-center. Boggs’s shot hit a parked SUV.
“I owe them a dollar,” Miller deadpanned.
Karsen Prichard and Rice each had two hits for East Carter (16-8). Trina Porter and Chloe Shelton knocked in two runs apiece.
Miller formerly coached Sciotoville East (Ohio)’s baseball team and runs the Post 23 baseball program, while Shelton once led Rose Hill Christian’s baseball program.
Greenup County coach Jeani Gollihue is serving a suspension for being ejected Monday at Ashland, while East Carter bench boss Derek Calhoun was tending to a family matter.
“I’ve done it hundreds of times,” Miller said. “I used to be a head coach, so it wasn’t that big of a deal. It was a crazy start, kinda like, ugh!
“But we survived those first two innings. We hit the ball all night, so that helped.”
E. CARTER 340 022 0 — 11 6 6
GREENUP CO. 651 120 X — 15 18 4
Rice, Tussey (1), Rice (5) and Porter; Moore, K. Lawrence (2) and S. Lawrence. W — K. Lawrence. L — Tussey. 2B — Porter (EC), Hunt (GC), Ratcliff 2 (GC). HR — Moore (GC), Boggs (GC), Keeton (GC).