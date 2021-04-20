LLOYD Ellee Hunt may be getting used to home run heroics.
Kaylie Lawrence is comfortable with strikeouts to end games.
Greenup County's duo did their things Tuesday against Russell. Hunt's two home runs and Lawrence's season-high nine punch-outs let the Lady Musketeers escape with a 10-9 win.
Hunt has awakened her offense. She's hit three long, far ones since Friday – her only three this season – including a walk-off three-run shot in an 11-8 win over Huntington High last Friday at the Tri-State Softball Showcase.
Yet Hunt doesn't think she's a power hitter.
“Not really,” she said. “I'm more a gap-to-gap hitter; I just get a hold of hit sometimes.”
Hunt “got a hold of it” twice off Russell starter Audrey Patel; they went over the left field fence and possibly set airspeed records on each of them.
“I didn't know either of them were gonna go over like they did,” Hunt said. “The first one, my first base coach (Matt Miller), he went, 'It went over, you can quit running.'”
Hunt may not think so, but teammate Sarah Hall gave her a nickname.
“Ellee 'The Hammer' Hunt,” Hall said in the press box during the junior varsity game.
Hunt and Lawrence helped make Greenup County coach Jeani Gollihue's postgame chili dog, potato chips and diet soft drink exponentially tastier.
“We played shaky,” Gollihue said. “I hope they can come out of this game and say, 'We've got to believe in ourselves from the very beginning.'”
Hunt was 4-for-4 for the night (she added two singles) with four runs four runs batted in. In addition to the strikeouts, Lawrence was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Greenup County's first inning was uglier than slush.
Russell (7-3) converted three Lady Musketeer miscues into three unearned runs; Raegan Osborn, Sam Roark and Lilly Holland all scored.
Greenup County (8-1) rebounded a little in the bottom of the first; center fielder Emma Boggs singled, stole second and scored on Lawrence's single. The drive died when Josie Atkins gunned down Lawrence at the plate.
The aforementioned rally ended, but then Lady Musketeers were far from finished. Boggs' two-run double in the second tied the game at 3-all.
Lawrence was the chief beneficiary of Hunt's largesse. She singled in front of each of Hunt's homers.
The Lady Devils took a 7-5 lead in the fourth by scoring four times and converting two Greenup County miscues.
Greenup County countered with a four-spot in the fifth, when Launa Ratcliff's two-run single added to Hunt's blast. In the sixth, Shae Moore scored on Zoey Keeton's bases-loaded walk.
“A loss is hard, especially with a big game like this,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “They worked hard, put it all out there.”
Russell's Alyssa Maynard made Greenup County sweat in the seventh – her two-run double plated Hannah Allen and Maynard. Three batters later, Lawrence fanned Atkins to secure the win, which she said was more important that her hits.
“They're really good hitters,” Lawrence said, “and doing (nine strikeouts) is a huge accomplishment against them.”
Russell 300 400 2 – 9 7 2
Greenup Co. 122 041 x – 10 12 5
Patel, Smith (6) and Holland; K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence. WP-K. Lawrence. LP-Patel. HR-Hunt (GC) 2; 2B-Boggs (GC), Allen (R), Maynard (R).